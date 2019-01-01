Mercy Ships
Series • 4 Seasons • 23 Episodes
Episodes
2 Episodes
Mercy Ships: The Next Chapter
Season 4 • Episode 1 • 47m
In this compelling series, Mercy Ships: The Next Chapter, prepare to be taken on a tour of this purpose-built charitable hospital ship, where you will meet the crew and find out how the world’s largest floating teaching hospital will make double the impact in Africa!
Mercy Ships Carols: A New Future in the Mirror
Season 4 • Episode 2 • 55m
Christmas Carols and heart-warming stories from TBNUK favourites: Mercy Ships. Join us for an inspiring episode, with incredible worship artists from across the UK.
6 Episodes
Lifting Burdens & Raising Leaders
Season 3 • Episode 1 • 22m
Darren and Ropa speak to volunteer writer Georgia Ainsworth and dental student Francois Tonamu about their time with Mercy Ships as well as bringing updates on the journey of patients Valerie and Edith.
Giving Sight To The Blind
Season 3 • Episode 2 • 23m
Darren and Ropa speak to consultant anaesthetist Sarah Kwok about her time with Mercy Ships as well as bringing updates on the journey of one of their patients, Moussa.
Helping Children Walk Again
Season 3 • Episode 3 • 23m
Darren and Ropa speak to volunteer teacher, Val Clarke, about her time with Mercy Ships as well as bringing updates on the journey of their patients, Mansare and Mariama.
Restoring Hope Through Healing
Season 3 • Episode 4 • 26m
Darren and Ropa speak to volunteers Georgia, a writer, and Dr Sarah Tade, about her time with Mercy Ships as well as bringing updates on the journey of their patients, Gamai and Tresor.
Leaving African Nations Stronger
Season 3 • Episode 5 • 31m
Darren and Ropa speak to Dr David Ugai and Chief Officer Rodrigo Silva about their time with Mercy Ships as well as bringing an update on the new floating hospital, The Global Mercy
Mercy Ships Together with Africa
Season 3 • Episode 6 • 58m
Mercy Ships comes together with Africa to host an evening of worship and celebration at this special carol service. Join us to hear stories from volunteers, scripture readings and a timely festive message.
6 Episodes
Bringing Hope and Healing to the Forgotten Poor
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 31m
Join Darren and Ropa from Mercy Ships as they look back at the beginnings of this international humanitarian ministry, and speak to founder Don Stephens about the core values of the organisation. With music from Nicki Rogers
Shining a Light on The Faces of Mercy Ships
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 47m
Darren and Ropa from Mercy Ships ask the question, 'Why is access to surgery so important?' With interviews from Dr Gary Parker and Rev Celia Apeagyei along with music from Noel Robinson.
Everyday Heroes Utilising Their Skills
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 30m
Ropa and Darren talk to Dr Leo Cheng about surgery, and brothers, Eliphaz and Emmanuel Essah about infrastructure, agriculture and bioscience. We find out what motivates the volunteers to utilise their skills for Mercy Ships, along with worship from Lou Fellingham.
Passionate to Serve
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 29m
Darren and Ropa speak to public health expert, Dr Pierre M'Pele, and business leader, Roland Decorvet, from the Mercy Ships international board about their passion for serving Mercy Ships throughout the last 10 years. Diana Hamilton performs the song Adom (Grace).
The Vision of Mercy Ships
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 30m
Darren and Ropa speak to the president of Mercy Ships, Rosa Whitaker, about the charity's future vision. We also hear from Ally Jones about the opportunities to volunteer with Mercy Ships, along with worship from Sam Blake.
Mercy Ships Carols at Home
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 48m
Mercy Ships host an evening of joy, worship and celebration at this very special carol service. Hear stories from the crew of the Africa Mercy who bring hope and healing to those who need it most.
9 Episodes
Lea Milligan
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Mercy Ships interviews director, Lea Milligan, on healthcare and the coronavirus and how they are playing their part during the crisis.
Dr Juliette Tuakli
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 25m
Mercy Ships interviews pediatrician Dr Juliette Tuakli about how they are tackling the challenges of medical care during the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr Mark Shrime
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 29m
Mercy Ships interviews surgeon, Dr Mark Shrime, talking about poverty and disease and how they are linked.
Dr Odry Agbessi
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Mercy Ships interviews Dr Odry Agbessi who was the first qualified plastic surgeon from her country.
Denise Ngum
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 3m
Denise Ngum talks about her incredible experience working as a volunteer electrician for Mercy Ships.
Dr Agbessi
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 2m
Bringing hope and healing to burns victims, Dr Agbessi shares about her journey to becoming a plastic surgeon on board Mercy Ships.
Valerie
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 2m
As Valerie and her daughter both have tumours, but no funds to get them removed, Mercy Ships arrive to help them out.
Don Stephens
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 5m
The founder of Mercy Ships, Don Stephens, talks about the origins of Mercy Ships and his inspirational meeting with Mother Theresa.
Dr Gary Parker
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 3m
Chief volunteer surgeon, Dr Gary Parker talks about the life changing surgery they perform and how they train people in the community to do the same.