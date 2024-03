The Black History Project - Featuring The Spirituals

30m

A one-off special honouring October as Black History Month in the UK. Help TBN UK make more great programmes like the Black History Project: Support TBN UK today Hosted by the talented worship artist Junior Garr, and featuring exclusive interviews with Karen Gibson MBE, Lawrence LJ Johnson, Nicky Brown, and Noel Robinson, this episode respects, reveres and reimagines the negro spirituals and songs that have impacted the black experience throughout the years. Featuring incredible performances arranged by Junior Garr and performed by The Spirituals.