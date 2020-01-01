True North
Series • 1 Season • 13 Episodes
Episodes
Holy Spirit Come
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 24m
Cultivating an atmosphere for the presence of God to move Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen lead worship spontaneously, to draw our hearts closer to God.
Leaning Back Into the Loving Arms of God
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 25m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen lead spontaneous moments of worship and teaching on the unconditional love of God that invites Jesus' manifest presence into our hearts.
Your Love Soothes My Soul
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 25m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and CJay Jansen lead spontaneous moments of worship and teaching on the faithful love of God that invites Jesus' healing power and peace into our lives.
You and God
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 20m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and CJay Jansen talk about how God is raising up a new generation of worshippers.
This Is How I Fight My Battles
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen lead praise and worship, also discussing the power that worship brings to fight the spiritual battles we face.
All Because of Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 22m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen spontaneously worship together, they also talk about the power of the cross and the blood of Jesus.
Good, Good Father
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 27m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen take us into a place of spontaneous praise and worship. They take time to discuss Abraham's sacrifice, mentioned as the first act of worship in the Bible.
Let It Rain
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 31m
Enter into Jesus' peace and holy presence with Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen as they worship together.
Let Us Testify
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 28m
God has done so much for us, Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen share testimonies and lead us in worship.
Falling in Love with Jesus
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 27m
The more time we spend with God, the more we fall in love with Him. Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen talk about pursuing God and seeking Him with all our heart.
Worship in Afrikaans
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 24m
Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen worship together in the language of Afrikaans, translating the meaning of their songs and what it means to worship with different communities.
The Stories Behind True North
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 25m
We always come back to our true north - God. Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen share their stories about how the 'True North' community came about.
Thank you, Thank You
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 25m
In this final episode Janine Price, Johan Van Rensburg and Cjay Jansen say thank you to God for everything and share feedback and testimonies from the series.