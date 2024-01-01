Psalms And Stretches
Series
Psalm 51 v10-12
Book By Book
Steve, Paul and Sunhil discuss why did Moses teach the Israelites the Law? and why do we read it today?
Praise UK
The team from Gas Street Church lead us in a time of worship for a dynamic music-focused episode.
Deuteronomy - Wellness God's Way
As our journey through Deuteronomy comes to a close, David explores a grand drama and a song commissioned by God, and shows how both point to our need for God’s grace.
Recovery Course
Emma Heath introduces Step 12, carrying on the message to those still in active addiction and practicing thse principles in all our affairs.
Keys to Evangelism
Want more ideas on how to spread the word that Jesus is alive? Elaine Roberts gives plenty of ways in which we can share the Gospel effectively in our community.
Managing Money with Dr John Kirkby CBE
Get debt free! Pay off the credit cards, loans and start saving. We can rebuild our budget and learn how to get money to work for us!
Workplace Church
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
Power Evangelism
Robby Dawkins introduces the series and shares his journey of growing in his faith and healing ministry. He takes prayer to the streets with his team, touching lives with the love of God.
The Word: One to One
Richard Borgonon introduces the series and begins with looking at the famous passage of John chapter 1.
God And Creativity
What are the three Axioms of Creativity? Gary Wilson looks at the basic core principles of creativity.
Making Disciples
Pastor Cris Rogers introduces the course and invites us to become apprentices and followers of Jesus Christ, submitting ourselves to the will of God.
Making Sense of Your Dreams
Why do we dream? Tony Cooke introduces the series, looking at how dreams are a way that God communicates with us.
God In a Cage
How can we hear God's voice? Darren Wilson speaks to pastor Chad Norris exploring why God can sometimes seem like he is not talking to us.
Freedom in Christ
Steve Goss, Dr Mary Wren and Dr Ifeoma Monye introduce the series with real questions from real people and take a look at world views compared to what the Bible says.