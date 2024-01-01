Default Image

Psalms And Stretches

Series

Psalm 51 v10-12
Psalms And Stretches
Default Image

Book By Book

Series

Steve, Paul and Sunhil discuss why did Moses teach the Israelites the Law? and why do we read it today?
Book By Book
Default Image

Praise UK

Series

The team from Gas Street Church lead us in a time of worship for a dynamic music-focused episode.
Praise UK
Default Image

Deuteronomy - Wellness God's Way

Series

As our journey through Deuteronomy comes to a close, David explores a grand drama and a song commissioned by God, and shows how both point to our need for God’s grace.
Deuteronomy - Wellness God's Way
Default Image

Recovery Course

Series

Emma Heath introduces Step 12, carrying on the message to those still in active addiction and practicing thse principles in all our affairs.
Recovery Course
Default Image

Keys to Evangelism

Series

Want more ideas on how to spread the word that Jesus is alive? Elaine Roberts gives plenty of ways in which we can share the Gospel effectively in our community.

Keys to Evangelism
Default Image

Managing Money with Dr John Kirkby CBE

Series

Get debt free! Pay off the credit cards, loans and start saving. We can rebuild our budget and learn how to get money to work for us!
Managing Money with Dr John Kirkby CBE
Default Image

Workplace Church

Series

Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
Workplace Church
Default Image

Power Evangelism

Series

Robby Dawkins introduces the series and shares his journey of growing in his faith and healing ministry. He takes prayer to the streets with his team, touching lives with the love of God.

Power Evangelism
Default Image

The Word: One to One

Series

Richard Borgonon introduces the series and begins with looking at the famous passage of John chapter 1.
The Word: One to One
Default Image

God And Creativity

Series

What are the three Axioms of Creativity? Gary Wilson looks at the basic core principles of creativity.

God And Creativity
Default Image

Making Disciples

Series

Pastor Cris Rogers introduces the course and invites us to become apprentices and followers of Jesus Christ, submitting ourselves to the will of God.
Making Disciples
Default Image

Making Sense of Your Dreams

Series

Why do we dream? Tony Cooke introduces the series, looking at how dreams are a way that God communicates with us.

Making Sense of Your Dreams
Default Image

God In a Cage

Series

How can we hear God's voice? Darren Wilson speaks to pastor Chad Norris exploring why God can sometimes seem like he is not talking to us.

God In a Cage
Default Image

Freedom in Christ

Series

Steve Goss, Dr Mary Wren and Dr Ifeoma Monye introduce the series with real questions from real people and take a look at world views compared to what the Bible says.

Freedom in Christ