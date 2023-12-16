Mysteries of the Messiah

Many Christians today do not have a clear understanding of how the Bible fits together, and of the beautiful message for them from beginning to end. In his new TBN series Mysteries of the Messiah, based on his bestselling book of the same title, Rabbi Jason Sobel pulls back the curtain to show the many intricate connections in Old and New Testament Scripture that have been hidden in plain sight. In this powerful and fascinating study, Rabbi Jason guides us from the story of creation in Genesis through the book of Revelation to reveal God’s glorious plan and bring us deeper understanding of the passion and purpose of Jesus, our Messiah.