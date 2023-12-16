Spiritual Warfare
Season
1
•
Episode
4
•
1h
•
Sun 19 May
•
03:00
Spiritual Warfare. Join filmmaker Shane Sooter on his nationwide quest to discover and embrace the supernatural life that is still available to followers of Jesus today.
Sun 19 May • 03:00
• S1:E4
•
1h
Crusades
Season
1
•
Episode
40
•
30m
•
Thu 09 May
•
17:30
Crusades. An exciting new chapter in Darren Wilson's journey, as he wrestles with big, often controversial questions and is sure to please anyone with even a passing interest in God or faith.
Thu 09 May • 17:30
• S1:E40
•
30m
China
Episode
11
•
1h
•
Tue 07 May
•
23:00
China. Discover how the Gospel traveled to China, and how God is at work in this region today.
Tue 07 May • 23:00
•
1h
December 16th, 2023
Season
1
•
Episode
3
•
1h 58m
•
Sat 16 Dec
•
20:00
Episode 3. Join Machelle and Jerome Joseph, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, words of knowledge and prayer.
Sat 16 Dec • 20:00
• S1:E3
•
1h 58m
Yom Kippur (Part 2) with Guest Jonathan Cahn
Episode
5
•
30m
•
Thu 02 Nov
•
21:30
Rabbi Jonathan Cahn rejoins Rabbi Jason Sobel in the studio, where they continue their exploration of Yom Kippur. Together, they delve into the profound lessons this significant biblical holiday offers about the power and importance of radical forgiveness.
Thu 02 Nov • 21:30
•
30m
The Chosen Unveiled
Series
Will what we build for God stand? Rabbi Jason Sobel unveils how Messiah Jesus sees us in our lowest moments like He saw Nathaniel under the fig tree. And yet Nathaniel’s failure was foundational for his future.
All In
Matt Parfitt talks with Andrew Cunningham about Green Pastures, based in Southport, who are working with churches to end homelessness.
TBN's 50th Anniversary
Matt and Laurie Crouch speak about how they continue journeying with Jesus to spread the gospel through TBN, all across the world.
King Charles III Coronation Special
Join us as we celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with the nation. Enjoy some of the most iconic royal hymns as well as reflect on the enduring legacy of the Royal Family.
How do I pray?
Do you want to grow in your prayer life? David returns to London and the Lord’s Prayer to pick up some of Jesus’ top tips in prayer, and talks to all his previous interviewees to find out what their prayers look like.
Why didn’t God answer?
Struggle with unanswered prayer? Join David as he shares and explores how Jesus’ example has inspired him in his own dark moments, and talks to one of the most persistent pray warriors he knows, Pip Goring.
What’s the Point of Prayer?
What are we expecting when we pray? David explores how embassies and vineyards can help us learn what answers Jesus taught about this question, and David talks to theologian Adrian Chatfield.
Mysteries of the Messiah
Many Christians today do not have a clear understanding of how the Bible fits together, and of the beautiful message for them from beginning to end. In his new TBN series Mysteries of the Messiah, based on his bestselling book of the same title, Rabbi Jason Sobel pulls back the curtain to show the many intricate connections in Old and New Testament Scripture that have been hidden in plain sight. In this powerful and fascinating study, Rabbi Jason guides us from the story of creation in Genesis through the book of Revelation to reveal God’s glorious plan and bring us deeper understanding of the passion and purpose of Jesus, our Messiah.
Sacred Harmony
Join Simon Lole at the beautiful St Molua’s Church, next door to Stormont Castle in the wonderful city of Belfast, Ireland. Our advent special features stunning hymns celebrating the coming of Christ. Enjoy readings focused on John the Baptist, Jesus, and the Tree of Jesse.
Melanated Stories
Featuring extended footage of Sharlene-Monique speaking to radio broadcaster Nikki Tapper, multi award-winning artist Rachel Kerr, rapper Faith Child and film maker Shabazz L Graham.
Deuteronomy - Wellness God's Way
As our journey through Deuteronomy comes to a close, David explores a grand drama and a song commissioned by God, and shows how both point to our need for God’s grace.
Celebrating 50 years of Graham Kendrick
Join Jake Isaac and friends as they travel through monumental moments in the life and ministry of worship leader, singer and songwriter, Graham Kendrick.
Christians Against Poverty - Power of the Church
God has called us all to share the Gospel and help those in material need. Christians Against Poverty shares the inspiring future they are working towards that will see thousands freed from material and spiritual poverty.
State of Faith Praise Specials
Discover how the Gospel travelled to South Africa; and how God is at work in this region today.
Inexplicable
Re-live how the message of Jesus traveled to the Southern Hemisphere and discover the land of greatest growth for Christianity today.
When God Speaks: Rev David Peterson's Story
In 2020, a global pandemic hit the UK. We follow Reverend David Peterson’s journey through tragedy, anger, obedience, and healing as God made His voice known.
Help TBN UK to make more programmes like this one: Support TBN UK today
The Black History Project - Featuring The Spirituals
A one-off special honouring October as Black History Month in the UK.
Help TBN UK make more great programmes like the Black History Project: Support TBN UK today
Hosted by the talented worship artist Junior Garr, and featuring exclusive interviews with Karen Gibson MBE, Lawrence LJ Johnson, Nicky Brown, and Noel Robinson, this episode respects, reveres and reimagines the negro spirituals and songs that have impacted the black experience throughout the years. Featuring incredible performances arranged by Junior Garr and performed by The Spirituals.
Israel Unveiled
Join Loyiso Bala on the final chapter of his journey of discovery, learning about the incredible 3D printing technology and innovation, that is saving lives, going on in Tel Aviv. Loyiso speaks to Sivan Ya'ari about Innovation Africa as well as catching up with rapper and record producer, Subliminal.
Captain Concorde with Captain Brian Walpole OBE
Join us for a very special interview with Captain Brian Walpole, OBE, as he shares how he became general manager of Concorde, flying the Royal Family and Prime Ministers across the world — and how he came to know God.
Game Changers
Every decision that we make becomes a part of who we are. Gavin and Anne Calver discover how we can allow God to lead us in our life.
Luther's Reformation with R.T. Kendall
A historical documentary hosted by R.T. Kendall telling the story of Martin Luther, as we celebrate the 500th Anniversary of the Great Reformation.
It's Time, Northern Ireland
Angus Buchan leads Healing the Land's 'It's Time' prayer event for the nation of Northern Ireland, as they call upon The Lord to bring justice, peace and hope to their nation.
Christianity Under Fire | The Story of Andrew White
This TBNUK Original Documentary shows the horrors that Christians face around the world, and how Canon Andrew White, against all odds, has dedicated his entire life to relieve their suffering.
Martin Smith - Behind the Scenes Special
TBN UK brings you an exclusive behind the scenes look as Martin Smith records new music videos for his latest album ‘Iron Lung’ at TBN UK’s London studios, including interviews and performances from the night.
Gospel Heritage Special
Join music producer Nicky Brown, choir director and Grammy award-winning artist Donald Lawrence, as they chat about the heritage of gospel music.