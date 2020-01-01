Anchor For My Soul
Anchor For My Soul. Hosted by the Hillsong Kids team, 'A Big Life' features live praise and worship songs with teaching from the Bible, dramatized in a fun and exciting way for children aged 6 to 12.
Mo and The Big Exit Part 2
Mo and The Big Exit Part 2.
Psalms And Stretches
Psalm 51 v10-12
The Hustle or Work Smart
Does working all the hours under the sun always get us what we want? The young people talk about their goals and career aspirations.
Mega Mix
Today we dive in to the story of Ruth and Boaz, learn the Mega Memory verse of Ephesians 4:32 and for all you Mega Messers, find out how to make a kindness box.
Newday
Andrew Bunt expains his seminar on sex questions, J Vessel takes a ride on the dodgems whilst sharing about his thoughts on the festival, and Ben Rowe digs into the subject of repentance
Hillsong Kids
The gang travel to visit Dawn and learn about Jesus along the way.
Hillsong Encounter Conference
Highlights from the Hillsong Encounter Conference 2020. Pastor Dan Watson speaks about wisdom vs foolishness. Plus interviews with Robert Madu and business psychologist Ana Loback.
Holding Onto Hope In Relationships
Rob Wall opens up about the loss of his best friend at a young age and looks at how death can bring fresh perspective on life.
2 Minute Twist
Twist has fun asking big questions about God and church. This time he asks the question: What Is Incarnation All About?
At Home with God
Want some tips on how to navigate the digital world we live in? Ian Henderson, founder of Naked Truth Project, speaks to Olly and Helen about helping our children use the internet wisely and safely.
Jovis Bon-Hovis
Jovis Bon-Hovis tries to become an inventor, Alice goes on an adventure as a result, and Dora Mouse helps us see what we can learn from the parable of the Talents.
Face Your Fears with The Moores
Today we visit a local reptile house to face our fears of reptiles-- but mostly just snakes! The boys are really excited about this adventure… the girls, not so much!