At Home with God
Series • 2 Seasons • 22 Episodes
Keeping God In The Centre Of Your Family
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Olly & Helen Goldenberg chat to pastors Dom and Loo Bird, about how we can keep the spiritual fires burning in our home and put God first, above all.
Children And The Prophetic
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 27m
How can we encourage our children to hear God's voice? Olly and Helen speak to children's pastor Becci Linscott, who shares her incredible experiences of prophesying as a young child.
Developing Discernment
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 27m
We all want our children to make Godly choices for the future. Olly and Helen speak to children's minister Nick Jackson, about how we can teach our children to seek God in their every day decisions and friendships.
Faith And Your Child's School
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 29m
Olly & Helen Goldenberg are joined by pastor Ade Omooba from Christian Concern, as they discuss the best way for us to impact our local school community with the love of Christ.
Creative Ways To Teach The Word
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 27m
The Bible is the very foundation of our faith. Olly & Helen chat to founder of God Venture, Victoria Beech, about how we can make the Word of God exciting and fun for our children.
Facing The Character Issue
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 28m
We know that our children are not perfect. Join Olly & Helen Goldenberg as they discuss the topic of dealing with our children's challenging character flaws, with youth pastor Deren Parris.
The Faith Journey
Season 2 • Episode 7 • 28m
What ways can we can encourage our children to develop their faith in Jesus? Olly & Helen speak to vice principle of Moorlands College, Colin Bennett, about how we can do this practically.
Preparing Children For Their Calling
Season 2 • Episode 8 • 28m
Olly and Helen sit down with Andy and Cath Kennedy, exploring how we can inspire our children to anticipate their future calling from God.
Leaning On The Wider Church Community
Season 2 • Episode 9 • 26m
God has not called us to parent alone. Olly & Helen hear from author Karen Allen, who explains how the church is a great place for us to grow spiritually and also be a great support.
Navigating the Digital World
Season 2 • Episode 10 • 29m
Want some tips on how to navigate the digital world we live in? Ian Henderson, founder of Naked Truth Project, speaks to Olly and Helen about helping our children use the internet wisely and safely.
God at the Heart of the Home
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 30m
Olly and Helen Goldenberg introduce the series, welcoming Rachel Turner from Parenting for Faith Pioneer, to discuss bringing God into the centre of family life.
The Power of Blessing
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 29m
What would happen if we intentionally speak God's blessings over our family home? Olly and Helen speak to Messianic Jew, Rev. Ralph Goldenberg, to find out.
Passing on our Values
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Olly and Helen sit down with Christian leader and missionary, Curtis Clewett, to discuss how we can strengthen our family and pass on our values.
Sharing the Word Together
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 23m
Busy family life? Author Karen Allen shares with Olly and Helen, her wisdom and experience on how we can make space and time for God.
When your Child Hits a Faith Bump
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 30m
All kinds of things can take our children off track. Join Olly & Helen Goldenberg as they discuss with Kings Kids leaders Andy and Cath Kennedy how to bring authentic encouragement to our children during times of doubt.
Helping your Child Connect with God
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
Rachel Turner joins Olly and Helen on the sofa again to look further into how we can inspire our children to desire a genuine relationship and intimate connection with Father God.
Children and the Supernatural
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 30m
Ever been on a treasure hunt for Jesus? Olly and Helen are joined by kids pastor Dave Pavey who shares his experiences of witnessing the Holy Spirit moving powerfully in and through children's lives.
Praying Together as a Family
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 30m
How can we create a lifestyle of prayer with our family? Olly & Helen Goldenberg speak to YWAM missionaries, Phil and Barbara Hawksley, about their family experiences of praying and listening to God.
Remembering God's Faithfulness
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 29m
Andy and Cath Kennedy sit down again with Olly & Helen Goldenberg on the sofa and share how we can regularly remind ourselves and our children of God's faithfulness.
Worship in the Home
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 29m
How can we honour and glorify God in our family life? Join Olly & Helen Goldenberg as they discuss with pastors Dom and Loo Bird about how we can create a Godly atmosphere and environment for our children.
Facing the Storms Together
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 29m
What do we do as a family in times of crisis? Author and minister Karen Allen shares with Olly and Helen her experience as a single parent to five children.
Ministering with your Childen
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 29m
What does ministering to our children look like in a local church context? Olly and Helen are joined by Eewie and Fatima Chen, who share their experiences encouraging their children to serve at church and on mission trips.