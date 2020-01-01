At Home with God

Series 2 Seasons 22 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

10 Episodes

Default Image
Keeping God In The Centre Of Your Family

Season 2 Episode 1 27m

Olly & Helen Goldenberg chat to pastors Dom and Loo Bird, about how we can keep the spiritual fires burning in our home and put God first, above all.

Default Image
Children And The Prophetic

Season 2 Episode 2 27m

How can we encourage our children to hear God's voice? Olly and Helen speak to children's pastor Becci Linscott, who shares her incredible experiences of prophesying as a young child.

Default Image
Developing Discernment

Season 2 Episode 3 27m

We all want our children to make Godly choices for the future. Olly and Helen speak to children's minister Nick Jackson, about how we can teach our children to seek God in their every day decisions and friendships.

Default Image
Faith And Your Child's School

Season 2 Episode 4 29m

Olly & Helen Goldenberg are joined by pastor Ade Omooba from Christian Concern, as they discuss the best way for us to impact our local school community with the love of Christ.

Default Image
Creative Ways To Teach The Word

Season 2 Episode 5 27m

The Bible is the very foundation of our faith. Olly & Helen chat to founder of God Venture, Victoria Beech, about how we can make the Word of God exciting and fun for our children.

Default Image
Facing The Character Issue

Season 2 Episode 6 28m

We know that our children are not perfect. Join Olly & Helen Goldenberg as they discuss the topic of dealing with our children's challenging character flaws, with youth pastor Deren Parris.

Default Image
The Faith Journey

Season 2 Episode 7 28m

What ways can we can encourage our children to develop their faith in Jesus? Olly & Helen speak to vice principle of Moorlands College, Colin Bennett, about how we can do this practically.

Default Image
Preparing Children For Their Calling

Season 2 Episode 8 28m

Olly and Helen sit down with Andy and Cath Kennedy, exploring how we can inspire our children to anticipate their future calling from God.

Default Image
Leaning On The Wider Church Community

Season 2 Episode 9 26m

God has not called us to parent alone. Olly & Helen hear from author Karen Allen, who explains how the church is a great place for us to grow spiritually and also be a great support.

Default Image
Navigating the Digital World

Season 2 Episode 10 29m

Want some tips on how to navigate the digital world we live in? Ian Henderson, founder of Naked Truth Project, speaks to Olly and Helen about helping our children use the internet wisely and safely.

12 Episodes

Default Image
God at the Heart of the Home

Season 1 Episode 1 30m

Olly and Helen Goldenberg introduce the series, welcoming Rachel Turner from Parenting for Faith Pioneer, to discuss bringing God into the centre of family life.

Default Image
The Power of Blessing

Season 1 Episode 2 29m

What would happen if we intentionally speak God's blessings over our family home? Olly and Helen speak to Messianic Jew, Rev. Ralph Goldenberg, to find out.

Default Image
Passing on our Values

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

Olly and Helen sit down with Christian leader and missionary, Curtis Clewett, to discuss how we can strengthen our family and pass on our values.

Default Image
Sharing the Word Together

Season 1 Episode 4 23m

Busy family life? Author Karen Allen shares with Olly and Helen, her wisdom and experience on how we can make space and time for God.

Default Image
When your Child Hits a Faith Bump

Season 1 Episode 5 30m

All kinds of things can take our children off track. Join Olly & Helen Goldenberg as they discuss with Kings Kids leaders Andy and Cath Kennedy how to bring authentic encouragement to our children during times of doubt.

Default Image
Helping your Child Connect with God

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

Rachel Turner joins Olly and Helen on the sofa again to look further into how we can inspire our children to desire a genuine relationship and intimate connection with Father God.

Default Image
Children and the Supernatural

Season 1 Episode 7 30m

Ever been on a treasure hunt for Jesus? Olly and Helen are joined by kids pastor Dave Pavey who shares his experiences of witnessing the Holy Spirit moving powerfully in and through children's lives.

Default Image
Praying Together as a Family

Season 1 Episode 8 30m

How can we create a lifestyle of prayer with our family? Olly & Helen Goldenberg speak to YWAM missionaries, Phil and Barbara Hawksley, about their family experiences of praying and listening to God.

Default Image
Remembering God's Faithfulness

Season 1 Episode 9 29m

Andy and Cath Kennedy sit down again with Olly & Helen Goldenberg on the sofa and share how we can regularly remind ourselves and our children of God's faithfulness.

Default Image
Worship in the Home

Season 1 Episode 10 29m

How can we honour and glorify God in our family life? Join Olly & Helen Goldenberg as they discuss with pastors Dom and Loo Bird about how we can create a Godly atmosphere and environment for our children.

Default Image
Facing the Storms Together

Season 1 Episode 11 29m

What do we do as a family in times of crisis? Author and minister Karen Allen shares with Olly and Helen her experience as a single parent to five children.

Default Image
Ministering with your Childen

Season 1 Episode 12 29m

What does ministering to our children look like in a local church context? Olly and Helen are joined by Eewie and Fatima Chen, who share their experiences encouraging their children to serve at church and on mission trips.