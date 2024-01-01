Recommended

Enjoying Everyday Life

Series 1 Season 88 Episodes

Join Joyce Meyer daily as she brings the truth of the bible to life and how to apply it to your everyday life. Her subject matter covers family life, temptation, marriage and much more.
Joseph Prince

Series 1 Season 68 Episodes

Joseph Prince is a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel of grace around the world through his books, teaching resources, and television ministry. His best-selling books include The Power of Right Believing, Destined to Reign, and Unmerited Favor. Pastor Joseph leads New Creation Church in Singapore, with a congregation that has grown from 150 to more than 31,000 worshipers. His programme Joseph Prince airs daily on TBNUK.
Turning Point

Series 1 Season 36 Episodes

Bible-based teaching is the foundation of Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah, with his goal of delivering the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world.
Living Proof

Series 1 Season 12 Episodes

Living Proof Ministries is dedicated to encourage people to come to know and love Jesus Christ through the study of scripture.
John Hagee

Series 1 Season 20 Episodes

Pastor Hagee is the founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. His passion is to reach the lost, fulfilling the Great Commission of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus.
The Potters Touch

Series 1 Season 40 Episodes

Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Embrace The Journey

Series 9 Seasons 89 Episodes

Each week Becky and her guests explore subjects that can sometimes appear contrary to one another, such as Justice vs Mercy or Destination vs Journey. Dig into God’s word and hear amazing stories from various guests.
Joel Osteen

Series 1 Season 48 Episodes

Join Joel and Victoria Osteen as they share the message of unconditional love and unending hope from Lakewood Church.
TBN Presents: Nia-Cerise Conteh

Series 2 Seasons 8 Episodes

The “God use me” series is a series of compelling episodes on how God can use us in the most unusual and uncommon circumstances.
TBN UK Weekly

Series 1 Season 66 Episodes

A weekly round-up of all that's happening at TBN UK! Join Graham, Emily and Larissa in the studio as we take a look behind the scenes of favorite shows, UK news, and receive encouragement from a member of the team.
