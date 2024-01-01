Enjoying Everyday Life
Series
•
1
Season
•
88
Episodes
Join Joyce Meyer daily as she brings the truth of the bible to life and how to apply it to your everyday life. Her subject matter covers family life, temptation, marriage and much more.
Joseph Prince
Series
•
1
Season
•
68
Episodes
Joseph Prince is a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel of grace around the world through his books, teaching resources, and television ministry. His best-selling books include The Power of Right Believing, Destined to Reign, and Unmerited Favor. Pastor Joseph leads New Creation Church in Singapore, with a congregation that has grown from 150 to more than 31,000 worshipers. His programme Joseph Prince airs daily on TBNUK.
Turning Point
Series
•
1
Season
•
36
Episodes
Bible-based teaching is the foundation of Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah, with his goal of delivering the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world.
Living Proof
Series
•
1
Season
•
12
Episodes
Living Proof Ministries is dedicated to encourage people to come to know and love Jesus Christ through the study of scripture.
John Hagee
Series
•
1
Season
•
20
Episodes
Pastor Hagee is the founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. His passion is to reach the lost, fulfilling the Great Commission of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus.
The Potters Touch
Series
•
1
Season
•
40
Episodes
Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Embrace The Journey
Series
•
9
Seasons
•
89
Episodes
Each week Becky and her guests explore subjects that can sometimes appear contrary to one another, such as Justice vs Mercy or Destination vs Journey. Dig into God’s word and hear amazing stories from various guests.
Joel Osteen
Series
•
1
Season
•
48
Episodes
Join Joel and Victoria Osteen as they share the message of unconditional love and unending hope from Lakewood Church.
TBN Presents: Nia-Cerise Conteh
Series
•
2
Seasons
•
8
Episodes
The “God use me” series is a series of compelling episodes on how God can use us in the most unusual and uncommon circumstances.
TBN UK Weekly
Series
•
1
Season
•
66
Episodes
A weekly round-up of all that's happening at TBN UK! Join Graham, Emily and Larissa in the studio as we take a look behind the scenes of favorite shows, UK news, and receive encouragement from a member of the team.