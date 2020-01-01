The Potters Touch
Series • 1 Season • 40 Episodes
Episodes
Keep Sweeping
Season 1 • Episode 1744 • 30m • Fri 01 Mar • 22:30
Keep Sweeping. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1745
Season 1 • Episode 1745 • 30m • Thu 29 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1745. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Keep Sweeping
Season 1 • Episode 1744 • 30m • Wed 28 Feb • 22:30
Keep Sweeping. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
The Courage To Change Course
Season 1 • Episode 1743 • 30m • Tue 27 Feb • 22:30
The Courage To Change Course. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
The Riddle
Season 1 • Episode 1742 • 30m • Mon 26 Feb • 22:30
The Riddle. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
The Grace To Make Changes: Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 1740 • 30m • Fri 23 Feb • 22:30
The Grace To Make Changes: Part 2. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1741
Season 1 • Episode 1741 • 30m • Thu 22 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1741. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1740
Season 1 • Episode 1740 • 30m • Wed 21 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1740. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1739
Season 1 • Episode 1739 • 30m • Tue 20 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1739. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1738
Season 1 • Episode 1738 • 30m • Mon 19 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1738. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1736
Season 1 • Episode 1736 • 30m • Fri 16 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1736. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1737
Season 1 • Episode 1737 • 30m • Thu 15 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1737. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1736
Season 1 • Episode 1736 • 30m • Wed 14 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1736. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1735
Season 1 • Episode 1735 • 30m • Tue 13 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1735. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1734
Season 1 • Episode 1734 • 30m • Mon 12 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1734. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1732
Season 1 • Episode 1732 • 30m • Fri 09 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1732. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1733
Season 1 • Episode 1733 • 30m • Thu 08 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1733. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1732
Season 1 • Episode 1732 • 30m • Wed 07 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1732. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
Episode 1731
Season 1 • Episode 1731 • 30m • Tue 06 Feb • 22:30
Episode 1731. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
We Need An Epiphany
Season 1 • Episode 1730 • 30m • Mon 05 Feb • 22:30
We Need An Epiphany. Featuring the ministry of Bishop T.D. Jakes as he tackles todays topics and issues by offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions.
