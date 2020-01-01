Festive Kitchen

Series 1 Season 2 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

2 Episodes

Default Image
Festive Kitchen with Martha Collison

Season 1 Episode 1 34m

Martha Collison, British baker, food columnist and previous GBBO contestant, shows Emily how to make her favourite Christmas bake recipe. We also get to hear Martha’s journey to faith; what Christmas means to her, and how to handle all the baking and preparation around the Christmas season.

Default Image
Festive Kitchen with Caleb Joseph

Season 1 Episode 2 52m

Emily visits Caleb Joseph, Head Chef and owner of Colombo 16, a Sri Lankan restaurant in the heart of Hastings. Caleb shares a meal with Emily, Larissa, and Graham.