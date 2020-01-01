Festive Kitchen
Series • 1 Season • 2 Episodes
Festive Kitchen with Martha Collison
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 34m
Martha Collison, British baker, food columnist and previous GBBO contestant, shows Emily how to make her favourite Christmas bake recipe. We also get to hear Martha’s journey to faith; what Christmas means to her, and how to handle all the baking and preparation around the Christmas season.
Festive Kitchen with Caleb Joseph
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 52m
Emily visits Caleb Joseph, Head Chef and owner of Colombo 16, a Sri Lankan restaurant in the heart of Hastings. Caleb shares a meal with Emily, Larissa, and Graham.