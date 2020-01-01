Fit For Purpose - Youth & Crime

Series 1 Season 5 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

5 Episodes

Default Image
School To Prison Pipeline

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

Ben is joined by Vicki Cardwell, Andrez Harriott, and Dez Brown to discuss how we can support young people so that they don't end up following the pathway to prison after being excluded from school.

Default Image
The Battle Against Youth Violence

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Ben is joined by Archbishop Angaelos, Dame Sarah Mullally, and Pastor Agu Irukwu to discuss what the church can do in the battle against youth violence.

Default Image
Police & Young People

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

Ben and his guests, Leroy Logan MBE, John Sutherland, and Hannah Bourazza, discuss how the police should respond to violence that affects young people.

Default Image
Does UK Rap & Drill Equal Knife Crime?

Season 1 Episode 4 27m

Ben is joined by Franklyn Addo, Rebekah Walker, and J Vessel to discuss if music genres such as rap and drill influence the rise in knife crime.

Default Image
Social Action, Theology & Knife Crime

Season 1 Episode 5 26m

Ben is joined by Dr Selina Stone, Jason Shields, and Carlene Firmin to discuss the rise in youth violence and the theological basis for the church's response.