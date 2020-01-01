Fit For Purpose - Youth & Crime
Episodes
School To Prison Pipeline
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Ben is joined by Vicki Cardwell, Andrez Harriott, and Dez Brown to discuss how we can support young people so that they don't end up following the pathway to prison after being excluded from school.
The Battle Against Youth Violence
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Ben is joined by Archbishop Angaelos, Dame Sarah Mullally, and Pastor Agu Irukwu to discuss what the church can do in the battle against youth violence.
Police & Young People
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Ben and his guests, Leroy Logan MBE, John Sutherland, and Hannah Bourazza, discuss how the police should respond to violence that affects young people.
Does UK Rap & Drill Equal Knife Crime?
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Ben is joined by Franklyn Addo, Rebekah Walker, and J Vessel to discuss if music genres such as rap and drill influence the rise in knife crime.
Social Action, Theology & Knife Crime
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 26m
Ben is joined by Dr Selina Stone, Jason Shields, and Carlene Firmin to discuss the rise in youth violence and the theological basis for the church's response.