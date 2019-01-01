TBN Presents: RT Kendall

Total Forgiveness: Story of Joseph

Season 1 Episode 15 28m

RT re-visits the powerful story of Joseph, son of Jacob, as a great example for teaching us how to truly forgive our brothers and sisters.

Total Forgiveness: How To Know

Season 1 Episode 16 28m

How do we treat those who have hurt us? RT Kendall summarises the key indicators that help us to know we have truly and totally forgiven.

Total Forgiveness: Playing God

Season 1 Episode 22 28m

What happens when we decide to judge other others harshly? RT Kendall discusses the dangers of ‘playing God’.