TBN Presents: RT Kendall
Series • 1 Season • 3 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
3 Episodes
Total Forgiveness: Story of Joseph
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 28m
RT re-visits the powerful story of Joseph, son of Jacob, as a great example for teaching us how to truly forgive our brothers and sisters.
Total Forgiveness: How To Know
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 28m
How do we treat those who have hurt us? RT Kendall summarises the key indicators that help us to know we have truly and totally forgiven.
Total Forgiveness: Playing God
Season 1 • Episode 22 • 28m
What happens when we decide to judge other others harshly? RT Kendall discusses the dangers of ‘playing God’.