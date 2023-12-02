Default Image

The Chosen: UK Premiere

Go behind the scenes with TBN UK as they get to hear from the cast of The Chosen Season 4, from the premiere in London, ahead of its cinematic release on Thursday 1st February
Mercy Ships Carols

Reflect on the gift of mercy with some Christmas carols, readings from God's word, and hear more stories of lives changed through the work of Mercy Ships.
December 2nd 2023

Season 1 Episode 1 1h 58m Sat 02 Dec 20:00

Episode 1. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.
Sat 02 Dec 20:00 S1:E1 1h 58m

Big Church Festival

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Martin Smith at the Big Church Festival and interview Joe L Barnes.
Newday

Andrew Bunt expains his seminar on sex questions, J Vessel takes a ride on the dodgems whilst sharing about his thoughts on the festival, and Ben Rowe digs into the subject of repentance

Declaration

Thank God for the hope we have in Him and the glory to come. The hope for a better future through Him. Lian Jacobs, DJ Haych and Nissy Tee host an evening of prayer, worship and teaching with Sharon Miller, Wayne Brown, Aearon Whyte, Volney Morgan & New-Ye, and Nigel Harris.

Carols with Compassion 2022

Celebrate Christmas with Compassion UK and guest artists, Manor Collective, as they present their take on a compilation of well-known carols. Hear testimonies from Compassion graduates and enjoy a nativity from Compassion children in Kenya
Hillsong Encounter Conference

Highlights from the Hillsong Encounter Conference 2020. Pastor Dan Watson speaks about wisdom vs foolishness. Plus interviews with Robert Madu and business psychologist Ana Loback.
Martin Smith - Live Recording Special

Martin Smith’s special performance of songs from his latest album ‘Iron Lung’, recorded at TBNUK London Studios with an audience.
StepFWD Awards trailer

The UK's biggest night in Christian & Gospel music is back! Join Faith Child and Jennifer Lee Moon as they introduce all the highlights from the StepFWD Awards 2023 - only on TBN UK
StepFWD Awards Highlights

The UK's biggest night in Christian and Gospel music is back! Join Faith Child and Jennifer Lee Moon as they introduce all the highlights from the StepFWD Awards 2023
Stirring the Waters of Revival trailer

Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and guests, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.
