A TBN UK Christmas

Series 1 Season 3 Episodes

A TBN UK Christmas with Emily Martin

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

We get to know the people behind the ministries, sharing the challenges and God-moments of 2020 as we celebrate Christmas together. Faith Child speaks to Partner Time host, Emily Martin, about her memorable Christmas highlights.

A TBN UK Christmas with Daniel and Tanya Chand

Season 1 Episode 2 30m

Faith Child talks to founders of Walking Like Jesus ministries, Daniel and Tanya Chand, about their favourite Christmas traditions, while they decorate a fabulous gingerbread house.

A TBN UK Christmas with Reverend Celia Apeagyei-Collins

Season 1 Episode 3 29m

Faith Child chats to president and founder of the Rehoboth Foundation, Reverend Celia Apeagyei-Collins, about Christmas shopping, food and festivities, all while decorating a beautiful gingerbread house.