A TBN UK Christmas
Series • 1 Season • 3 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
3 Episodes
A TBN UK Christmas with Emily Martin
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
We get to know the people behind the ministries, sharing the challenges and God-moments of 2020 as we celebrate Christmas together. Faith Child speaks to Partner Time host, Emily Martin, about her memorable Christmas highlights.
A TBN UK Christmas with Daniel and Tanya Chand
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 30m
Faith Child talks to founders of Walking Like Jesus ministries, Daniel and Tanya Chand, about their favourite Christmas traditions, while they decorate a fabulous gingerbread house.
A TBN UK Christmas with Reverend Celia Apeagyei-Collins
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 29m
Faith Child chats to president and founder of the Rehoboth Foundation, Reverend Celia Apeagyei-Collins, about Christmas shopping, food and festivities, all while decorating a beautiful gingerbread house.