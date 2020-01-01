TBN Presents: Mark Ritchie
Series • 2 Seasons • 9 Episodes
Episodes
4 Episodes
Don't Put God On Silent
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Mark Ritchie looks at the things we should not be ignoring in our lives, starting with how God wants to speak to us.
Don't Put Yourself on Silent
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 26m
Mark speaks about how we can encourage ourselves when we're feeling negatively.
Don't Put Your Friends on Silent
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 26m
Mark encourages us to not do things on our own but instead allow our friends to speak into our lives.
Don't Put your Life on silent
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 27m
Mark presents the final part of the current series, looking at how we can win people to Christ, rather than push them away.
5 Episodes
Live Light
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 24m
Mark Ritchie reveals how we can lead ourselves well when we take charge of our emotions and thoughts and speak into our soul.
The Power of Gratitude
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 23m
Evangelist, Mark Ritchie, looks at the moments and events in life that expose our inner struggles.
It's OK to Question Your Feelings
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 23m
Mark looks at the example of King David who would speak to his soul in the Psalms.
I Will Not Be Shaken
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
Mark teaches on how we can lean on God as our rock when our lives have been shaken up.
How to Lead Yourself Well
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 24m
Mark conclude the current series about speaking into our soul, by looking at how we can live light and make good progress.