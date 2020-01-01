Fit For Purpose - Mental Health & Faith
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
4 Episodes
Mental Health and Self-Support
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Before we can help other people, we need to make sure our own mental health is in a good place. Dr Lavanya Dua speaks with Many D-Whyte, Shari Asirdas and Peter Prothero about ways we can look after our mental wellbeing.
Personal Faith Meets Mental Health
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 22m
Lavanya Dua and her guests discuss examples of people in the Bible who experienced challenges with their mental wellbeing at times of distress and anguish.
Navigating Children's Mental Health
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
With more children and young people experiencing mental health problems, especially after the lockdowns, Lavanya Dua explores ways we can be a listening ear for them and help them understand their feelings..
Navigating Teenagers' Mental Health
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Lavanya chats with the panel, tackling the problems that teenager's face today and how parents and teachers can pray, support and help them.