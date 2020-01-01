Fit For Purpose - Mental Health & Faith

Series 1 Season 4 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

4 Episodes

Default Image
Mental Health and Self-Support

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

Before we can help other people, we need to make sure our own mental health is in a good place. Dr Lavanya Dua speaks with Many D-Whyte, Shari Asirdas and Peter Prothero about ways we can look after our mental wellbeing.

Default Image
Personal Faith Meets Mental Health

Season 1 Episode 2 22m

Lavanya Dua and her guests discuss examples of people in the Bible who experienced challenges with their mental wellbeing at times of distress and anguish.

Default Image
Navigating Children's Mental Health

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

With more children and young people experiencing mental health problems, especially after the lockdowns, Lavanya Dua explores ways we can be a listening ear for them and help them understand their feelings..

Default Image
Navigating Teenagers' Mental Health

Season 1 Episode 4 27m

Lavanya chats with the panel, tackling the problems that teenager's face today and how parents and teachers can pray, support and help them.