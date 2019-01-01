Inexplicable: How Christianity Spread to the Ends of the Earth
Series • 1 Season • 6 Episodes
Part 1: From the Cradle of Christianity
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 1h 4s
Journey with us to the cradle of Christianity, as we track the early spread of the message of Jesus.
Part 2: Europe - Heroines & Heroes of the Faith
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 59m
Meet heroines and heroes of faith who helped to spread the message of Jesus throughout Europe.
Part 3: Glory, Gold and God
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 58m
Uncover the unknown stories from Latin America of God’s grace amidst horrific oppression, annihilation and death in the “New World” of Columbus and the Conquistadors.
Part 4: Mavericks in the New World
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 58m
Fleeing religious persecution; did the Puritans discover a new “Eden” in North America? Would a European faith be accepted by Native peoples and African slaves?
Part 5: Asia - The Great Wall and Beyond
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 58m
Why were the nations of Asia so resistant to the Christian message? Discover powerful stories of life and death in Part 5 of the six-part documentary series Inexplicable
Part 6: To The Ends of The Earth
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 58m
Re-live how the message of Jesus traveled to the Southern Hemisphere and discover the land of greatest growth for Christianity today.