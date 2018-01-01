Fit For Purpose - Church and Accessibility

Parents & Carers

Season 1 Episode 1 27m

Paul and Becky are joined by Tarn Bright to discuss the church's role in parenting children with additional needs and caring for both the young and elderly.

Estate Evangelism & The Holy Spirit

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

Paul and Becky are joined by Ben and Amy Woodfield, to discuss how the Church can reach people living in estates.

Helping People With Different Abilities

Season 1 Episode 3 26m

Paul and Becky are joined by Mark and Cathy Madavan to discuss how we, as the Church, can help people with disabilities.

The Accessible Church

Season 1 Episode 4 24m

Paul and Becky are joined by Naomi Graham and Jess Thompson to discuss how together we can make church more accessible.

Refugees & Strangers

Season 1 Episode 5 26m

Paul and Becky Harcourt speak to Krish Kandiah about how we can reach refugees and strangers that we meet, with the love of Christ.