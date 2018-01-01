Fit For Purpose - Church and Accessibility
Series
Episodes
Parents & Carers
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Paul and Becky are joined by Tarn Bright to discuss the church's role in parenting children with additional needs and caring for both the young and elderly.
Estate Evangelism & The Holy Spirit
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Paul and Becky are joined by Ben and Amy Woodfield, to discuss how the Church can reach people living in estates.
Helping People With Different Abilities
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 26m
Paul and Becky are joined by Mark and Cathy Madavan to discuss how we, as the Church, can help people with disabilities.
The Accessible Church
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
Paul and Becky are joined by Naomi Graham and Jess Thompson to discuss how together we can make church more accessible.
Refugees & Strangers
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 26m
Paul and Becky Harcourt speak to Krish Kandiah about how we can reach refugees and strangers that we meet, with the love of Christ.