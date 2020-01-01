TBN Presents: Jonathan Conrathe
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Episodes
4 Episodes
The Power of The Gospel
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Evangelist Jonathan encourages us that it is the time for a restoration of confidence in the power of the Gospel
The Authority of the Believer
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Jonathan Conrathe encourages us to really embracing our identity and authority in Christ to release God’s power & presence in our world.
The Freedom of Forgiveness
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
A new season, a new day, and we need to embrace the joy of our forgiveness in Christ, and the liberty of forgiving others as God has forgiven us so that we can run our race well and fulfil the destiny He has called us to.
The Power of The Spirit
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Jonathan Conrathe invites us to represent Jesus authentically in our world. We need the character and the charisma of Christ in our lives; the fruit and the gifts of the Spirit. This begins when we come with a thirsty believing heart to Jesus and receive the empowering of His Spirit.