TBN Presents: Dave Smith
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
4 Episodes
Living The Dream: God's Great Purpose
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 23m
Dave Smith challenges us to live out God's vision for our life, taking an in depth look at the life of Joseph in the book of Genesis.
Living the Dream: Preparation for Purpose
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 25m
Pastor Dave continues his series on Joseph by looking at the theme of how we can prepare for the fulfillment of our dreams and visions.
Living The Dream: Promotion for Purpose
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 23m
God wants to bless the world through us. Dave Smith explores how we can we be elevated in the world and have favour with God.
Living The Dream: Provision For Purpose
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
It can be hard to keep our integrity while in leadership. Dave Smith encourages us to learn from Joseph's life as someone who finishes their ministry well.