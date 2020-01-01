Fit For Purpose - Women With A Calling

Becoming an Effective Leader

Season 1 Episode 1 28m

Shaneen Clarke has challenging conversations with Paul Golf, Beki Nicholls and Michael Bassett about equipping people as leaders.

Supporting and Releasing Women

Season 1 Episode 2 28m

God has given us passion and talents to use for His glory. Shaneen Clarke speaks to Gail Stathis, Daphne Stephenson and Susan Deborahs about how we can help women in public ministry.

Self Support For Women

Season 1 Episode 3 28m

Shaneen chats to Tanya Hughes OBE, Lisa Leigh Martin, Ayokunu Oduniyi, about how we can maintain self-care in ministry.

Strength of Stay

Season 1 Episode 4 28m

Shaneen Clarke talks with Carrie Grant, Malcolm Gray and Candy-Ellie Graham about what we do when we feel like giving up.

Conflict Resolution and Overcoming

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

Leaders will always encounter clashes in values. Shaneen Clarke sits down with Malcolm Gray, Carrie Grant and David Bennett to discuss resolving issues when there is conflict.