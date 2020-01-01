Fit For Purpose - Women With A Calling
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
Becoming an Effective Leader
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Shaneen Clarke has challenging conversations with Paul Golf, Beki Nicholls and Michael Bassett about equipping people as leaders.
Supporting and Releasing Women
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
God has given us passion and talents to use for His glory. Shaneen Clarke speaks to Gail Stathis, Daphne Stephenson and Susan Deborahs about how we can help women in public ministry.
Self Support For Women
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Shaneen chats to Tanya Hughes OBE, Lisa Leigh Martin, Ayokunu Oduniyi, about how we can maintain self-care in ministry.
Strength of Stay
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 28m
Shaneen Clarke talks with Carrie Grant, Malcolm Gray and Candy-Ellie Graham about what we do when we feel like giving up.
Conflict Resolution and Overcoming
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 28m
Leaders will always encounter clashes in values. Shaneen Clarke sits down with Malcolm Gray, Carrie Grant and David Bennett to discuss resolving issues when there is conflict.