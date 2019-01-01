TBN Presents: Becky Harcourt
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
Episodes
Ambushed by the Spirit
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Becky Harcourt, leader of All Saints' Woodford Wells, shares how the Holy Spirit set her free from a life of guilt and shame.
Escaping the Guilt Trap
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Becky shares how importance the promise of forgiveness is to overcoming our guilt and shame.
Overcoming the Betrayal Barrier
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Pastor Becky shares what she has learned in overcoming trials of disappointment.
Walking Out of the Valley of Weeping
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Becky looks at the process of moving on from a period of suffering - whether that may be dissappointment, sickness, trauma, or abuse - and how we can heal by moving on in the right direction.
Restored By The Spirit
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 28m
Pastor Becky concludes the current series by looking at what it means to be restored by the Holy Spirit after a time of suffering.