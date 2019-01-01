TBN Presents: Becky Harcourt

Series 1 Season 5 Episodes

Ambushed by the Spirit

Season 1 Episode 1 27m

Becky Harcourt, leader of All Saints' Woodford Wells, shares how the Holy Spirit set her free from a life of guilt and shame.

Escaping the Guilt Trap

Season 1 Episode 2 27m

Becky shares how importance the promise of forgiveness is to overcoming our guilt and shame.

Overcoming the Betrayal Barrier

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

Pastor Becky shares what she has learned in overcoming trials of disappointment.

Walking Out of the Valley of Weeping

Season 1 Episode 4 27m

Becky looks at the process of moving on from a period of suffering - whether that may be dissappointment, sickness, trauma, or abuse - and how we can heal by moving on in the right direction.

Restored By The Spirit

Season 1 Episode 5 28m

Pastor Becky concludes the current series by looking at what it means to be restored by the Holy Spirit after a time of suffering.