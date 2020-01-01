Kings and Priests
Series • 1 Season • 8 Episodes
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
8 Episodes
Living Out Your Faith In The Workplace
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Bob Gass talks to businessman Chris Hyman about being the salt and light of Jesus in our workplace and the impact it can have.
Loving Your Neighbour As Yourself
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 28m
Bob Gass sits down with Lord Michael Hastings and talks about building partnerships and resources to end world poverty.
Keys To Successful Leadership
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Bob Gass hears from about entrepreneur Mike Carson about mentoring the next generation of leaders and the opportunities God has given him to bring transformation across the world.
Money
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 29m
Bob Gass speaks with Michael Fitch, who specializes in advising people on debt, tax and managing wealth.
The Power Of Forgiveness
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 29m
Bob Gass chats to R.T. Kendall about the call of God on his life and experiencing God's incredible forgiveness and freedom in his life.
Blessed To Be A Blessing
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
Bob Gass talks to Howard Measham about his inspiring business career, finding faith and how God uses him to bless others.
Finding Your Life's Purpose And Fulfilling It
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 28m
Bob Gass sits down with banker and philanthropist Ken Costa, as they talk about discovering God's call on his life.