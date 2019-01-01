TBN Presents: Mark Greenwood

Series 1 Season 4 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

4 Episodes

Default Image
How are You?

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

Evangelist, Mark Greenwood looks at three ways in which we should be communicating about Jesus.

Default Image
Lock-in, Not Lockdown

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Mark looks at the things we should lock in as truths.

Default Image
If anyone can, You can

Season 1 Episode 3 24m

Mark Greenwood looks at how we can make an impact by being salt and light in our communities.

Default Image
God does His bit and we do our bit

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Mark investigates our willingness to do things that God asks of us.