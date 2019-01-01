TBN Presents: Mark Greenwood
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
How are You?
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Evangelist, Mark Greenwood looks at three ways in which we should be communicating about Jesus.
Lock-in, Not Lockdown
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Mark looks at the things we should lock in as truths.
If anyone can, You can
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 24m
Mark Greenwood looks at how we can make an impact by being salt and light in our communities.
God does His bit and we do our bit
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Mark investigates our willingness to do things that God asks of us.