TBN Presents: Paul Manwaring
Series • 1 Season • 12 Episodes
Perspectives
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 28m
Paul Manwaring introduces himself and the series inviting us to explore and change the way we think about life-work-faith and be transformed from glory to glory.
Overcoming Regret, Fear & Shame
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Everyone has a past, a present and a future. Paul Manwaring speaks about the Gospel and how now, we can rejoice that Jesus has defeated the enemy, so we can have a victorious future.
The Power of Testimony
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 28m
Paul Manwaring sits down with Dave Harvey and Chuck Parry, from Bethel Church, who share some incredible testimonies of healing, as well as prophecies coming to fruition.
Glory
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
We sing about it and we all fall short of it. Paul Manwaring explores what 'glory' is and how we are created for God's glory.
Kisses from a Good God
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
How can we raise our eyes above the problem? Paul Manwaring shares his personal testimony of healing from cancer.
The Goodness of God
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 29m
Paul Manwaring talks to his friends, Luke and Claire Christian-Farnham, about the goodness of God in the midst of heartbreaking tragedy.
Divine Tension
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 28m
Paul Manwaring sits down with R.T. Kendall and discusses how Jesus is one hundred percent God, and one hundred percent human at the same time.
Beauty
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 28m
What is beauty? Paul Manwaring examines the Psalms and how beauty is not shallow and temporary, but it is living in the presence of God that continually touches our soul.
Glory & Beauty
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 28m
Paul Manwaring talks to Fraser Bell about going on an journey of discovery to explore God's beauty and glory, to inspire creativity in our lives.
Did You Get What You Came For? - Part 1
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 28m
Paul Manwaring speaks about what God taught him during his fifteen years in senior ministry in Bethel Church (Redding, California).
Did You Get What You Came For? - Part 2
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 27m
Paul Manwaring chats to Soo Prince about her testimony, finding her identity in Christ and experience of spiritual breakthrough.
Did You Get What You Came For? - Part 3
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 28m
What happens when God interrupts your life? Paul Manwaring talks to David Chambers about being faithful despite not always wanting to do what God wants.