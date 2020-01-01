TBN Presents: Lona Copeland Blake
Series • 2 Seasons • 8 Episodes
4 Episodes
Understanding The Prophetic
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Pastor Lona brings us a new series of talks on hearing the voice of God and understanding dreams and visions.
Hearing the Voice of God
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 27m
Lona presents a practical word on understanding God's voice and how do we know it is His voice we are hearing.
Tuning in to Heaven's Frequency
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 27m
Dr Copeland-Blake teaches on how we can be connected to the anointing from heaven.
Be Still
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 27m
Lona concludes the current series by looking at how we can be at peace in our minds during these troubled times.
Justification By Faith
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Dr Copeland Blake teaches on how our justification is by faith and not by works.
Themes & Doctrines of Christianity
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Dr Copeland Blake looks at Kingdom principles based on the book of Ephesians.
Impacting The Next Generation
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Dr Copeland Blake looks at how we can pass the baton on the next generation to prepare them for tomorrow.