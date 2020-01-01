Bouncing Forwards

Series 2 Seasons 18 Episodes

6 Episodes

Poverty, Gangs and Salvation - Claud Jackson

Season 2 Episode 1 27m

Patrick Regan is joined by ordinand and author, Claud Jackson, for an honest conversation about belonging, poverty, trauma, and racism.

Suicide, Grief and Mental Health - Malcom Duncan

Season 2 Episode 2 26m

Patrick is joined by Malcolm Duncan, leader of Dundonald Elim Church, for an honest conversation about grief, disappointment, and lament.

Mental Health and Youth and Social Issues - Joel Harris

Season 2 Episode 3 29m

Patrick is joined by Joel Harris, youth & student coordinator for Kintsugi Hope, for an honest conversation about identity, perfectionism, social media.

Racial Injustice, Unity & Diversity and Hope - Israel Olofinjana

Season 2 Episode 4 30m

Patrick is joined by Rev Dr Israel Olofinjana, director of One People Commission for the Evangelical Alliance, for an honest conversation about loss, disappointment, and racial injustice

The Pandemic, Perseverance, Hope, Lament - Kay Morgan-Gurr

Season 2 Episode 5 31m

Patrick is joined by Kay Morgan Gurr, co-founder of the Additional Needs Alliance, for an honest conversation about mental health, disability and additional needs, and spiritual abuse.

Not letting your dream die - Akousa Arkhurst

Season 2 Episode 6 29m

Patrick Regan is joined by Akousa Arkhurst, founder and director of Ashanti Akim Community Organisation, for an honest conversation about Resilience, Vision and Purpose.

12 Episodes

In the Bleak Midwinter

Season 1 Episode 1 29m

Resilience is thriving in the midst of adversity. Patrick Regan introduces the series and how we can learn to bounce forward despite the difficulties we face.

Loss, Anger, Grace

Season 1 Episode 2 29m

Join Patrick Regan as he sits down with Wendy Grisham to have an honest conversation on being resilient, and bouncing forwards whilst going through some of life's toughest challenges.

Resilience, Poverty, Relationship

Season 1 Episode 3 29m

Life can be messy! Patrick Regan speaks to Steven Ita about his life growing up in poverty and the effects it has had on his life.

Healing, Contentment, Lament

Season 1 Episode 4 28m

Patrick Regan hears from author, Liz Carter, about her resilience growing up, how to handle disappointment, what lament really means, and her experiences in lockdown.

Forgiveness, Justice, Compassion

Season 1 Episode 5 29m

Ray & Vi Donovan share their incredible story with Patrick Regan and their journey of forgiveness after their son was killed.

Handling Disappointment, Perfectionism, Defintion of Success

Season 1 Episode 6 28m

Patrick Regan speaks to writer and model Tola Doll Fisher about her experiences growing up, developing her faith and navigating heartbreak after the loss of her daughter.

Abuse, Power, Trauma

Season 1 Episode 7 29m

Justin Humphreys, joint CEO of Thirtyone:eight, speaks to Patrick Regan about growing up in care, being adopted, becoming a Christian and also experiencing abuse within the church.

Eating Disorders, Perfectionism, Self-Care, Mindfulness

Season 1 Episode 8 28m

Hope Virgo opens up to Patrick Regan about her struggles with her emotions growing up, battling anorexia and how she navigated her faith and recovery.

Racism, Justice, Values and Purpose

Season 1 Episode 9 29m

Leroy Logan MBE shares with Partick Regan his incredible story of the calling on his life to become a policeman, despite his own family experiencing police brutality.

Disappointment, Loss, Vulnerability, Hope

Season 1 Episode 10 29m

Gareth & Andi Russell join Patrick Regan to discuss the challenges they faced over their marriage, including infertility and addictions and how they chose hope each day and to grow stronger together.

Poverty, Debt, Family, Resilience

Season 1 Episode 11 29m

Paula Stringer, CEO of Christians Against Poverty, talks to Patrick Regan about her journey through the loss of a business in the recession, bankruptcy and sickness in the family.

Resilience, Surviving the Holocaust

Season 1 Episode 12 28m

Patrick Regan speaks to Eva Schloss who shares her inspiring story of surviving the Holocaust, Auschwitz and finding love, despite all the odds.