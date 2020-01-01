Bouncing Forwards
Series • 2 Seasons • 18 Episodes
Poverty, Gangs and Salvation - Claud Jackson
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 27m
Patrick Regan is joined by ordinand and author, Claud Jackson, for an honest conversation about belonging, poverty, trauma, and racism.
Suicide, Grief and Mental Health - Malcom Duncan
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 26m
Patrick is joined by Malcolm Duncan, leader of Dundonald Elim Church, for an honest conversation about grief, disappointment, and lament.
Mental Health and Youth and Social Issues - Joel Harris
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 29m
Patrick is joined by Joel Harris, youth & student coordinator for Kintsugi Hope, for an honest conversation about identity, perfectionism, social media.
Racial Injustice, Unity & Diversity and Hope - Israel Olofinjana
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 30m
Patrick is joined by Rev Dr Israel Olofinjana, director of One People Commission for the Evangelical Alliance, for an honest conversation about loss, disappointment, and racial injustice
The Pandemic, Perseverance, Hope, Lament - Kay Morgan-Gurr
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 31m
Patrick is joined by Kay Morgan Gurr, co-founder of the Additional Needs Alliance, for an honest conversation about mental health, disability and additional needs, and spiritual abuse.
Not letting your dream die - Akousa Arkhurst
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 29m
Patrick Regan is joined by Akousa Arkhurst, founder and director of Ashanti Akim Community Organisation, for an honest conversation about Resilience, Vision and Purpose.
In the Bleak Midwinter
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 29m
Resilience is thriving in the midst of adversity. Patrick Regan introduces the series and how we can learn to bounce forward despite the difficulties we face.
Loss, Anger, Grace
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 29m
Join Patrick Regan as he sits down with Wendy Grisham to have an honest conversation on being resilient, and bouncing forwards whilst going through some of life's toughest challenges.
Resilience, Poverty, Relationship
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 29m
Life can be messy! Patrick Regan speaks to Steven Ita about his life growing up in poverty and the effects it has had on his life.
Healing, Contentment, Lament
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 28m
Patrick Regan hears from author, Liz Carter, about her resilience growing up, how to handle disappointment, what lament really means, and her experiences in lockdown.
Forgiveness, Justice, Compassion
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 29m
Ray & Vi Donovan share their incredible story with Patrick Regan and their journey of forgiveness after their son was killed.
Handling Disappointment, Perfectionism, Defintion of Success
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 28m
Patrick Regan speaks to writer and model Tola Doll Fisher about her experiences growing up, developing her faith and navigating heartbreak after the loss of her daughter.
Abuse, Power, Trauma
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 29m
Justin Humphreys, joint CEO of Thirtyone:eight, speaks to Patrick Regan about growing up in care, being adopted, becoming a Christian and also experiencing abuse within the church.
Eating Disorders, Perfectionism, Self-Care, Mindfulness
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 28m
Hope Virgo opens up to Patrick Regan about her struggles with her emotions growing up, battling anorexia and how she navigated her faith and recovery.
Racism, Justice, Values and Purpose
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 29m
Leroy Logan MBE shares with Partick Regan his incredible story of the calling on his life to become a policeman, despite his own family experiencing police brutality.
Disappointment, Loss, Vulnerability, Hope
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 29m
Gareth & Andi Russell join Patrick Regan to discuss the challenges they faced over their marriage, including infertility and addictions and how they chose hope each day and to grow stronger together.
Poverty, Debt, Family, Resilience
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 29m
Paula Stringer, CEO of Christians Against Poverty, talks to Patrick Regan about her journey through the loss of a business in the recession, bankruptcy and sickness in the family.
Resilience, Surviving the Holocaust
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 28m
Patrick Regan speaks to Eva Schloss who shares her inspiring story of surviving the Holocaust, Auschwitz and finding love, despite all the odds.