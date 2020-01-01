TBN Presents: Emma Stark
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
Episodes
Weaponised by Heaven
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Spiritual gifts are weapons of war. Emma Stark wants us to be empowered and enabled to operate in the power of the Holy Spirit to free people from the enemy.
All Can Prophesy
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Everyone can hear the voice of God! Emma Stark invites us to be radically empowered to hear His voice, because no one is overlooked or left out from connection with the Lord.
Essentially Spiritalliance
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
It is our responsibility to activate ourselves in spiritual gifts. Emma encourages us to wake up our co-labouring capabilities with God and fan into flame our Godly gifts to improve our spiritual life.
Essentially Spirit
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Emma Stark shares how we tend to think of ourselves as flesh and bone with a hidden spirit inside. But we are primarily spirit beings with an outer shell of flesh. This truth will change your world.
God Communicates
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Emma Stark challenges our thinking about how we see God. God is not British and His first language is not English. We must learn the diverse and creative ways He communicates with us from angelic meetings to visionary encounters.