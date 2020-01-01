Big Church Festival
Series • 2 Seasons • 43 Episodes
Episodes
11 Episodes
Bethel Music
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 1h 25m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Bethel Music at the Big Church Festival
Volney Morgan & New-Ye
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 53m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Volney Morgan & New-Ye at the Big Church Festival
Philippa Hanna
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 45m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Philippa Hanna at the Big Church Festival
Tim and the Glory Boys
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 47m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Tim and the Glory Boys at the Big Church Festival
Lin D
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 51m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Lin D at the Big Church Festival.
Martin Smith
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 51m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Martin Smith at the Big Church Festival and interview Joe L Barnes.
Israel and New Breed
Season 2 • Episode 7 • 55m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Israel and New Breed at the Big Church Festival
Leeland
Season 2 • Episode 8 • 55m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Leeland at the Big Church Festival.
Kings Kaleidoscope
Season 2 • Episode 9 • 57m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Kings Kaleidoscope at the Big Church Festival.
Gable Price and Friends
Season 2 • Episode 10 • 53m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Gable Price and Friends at the Big Church Festival.
LZ7
Season 2 • Episode 11 • 57m
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from LZ7 at the Big Church Festival
32 Episodes
Casting Crowns, Triple O, Bean Baker, Matt Maher, and the Helsers
Season 1 • Episode 12 • 54m
Main stage performances from Casting Crowns and Jonathan and Melissa Helser. Sharlene-Monique catches us with Bean Baker before his set on the Tom's Stage. Music and chat from Triple O at the Illuminate Stage, and Faith and Jen interview with Matt Maher.
Volney Morgan and Joshua Luke Smith
Season 1 • Episode 11 • 53m
Featuring Volney Morgan on the garden stage, and an interview and main stage performance from Joshua Luke Smith.
Judah Ball & Riley Clemmons & Our Atlantic Roots
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 42m
Faith Child and Jenn hear from Riley Clemmons about her first time at the festival. Sharlene Monique chats with Judah Ball at Tom's Stage and Our Atlantic Roots at the Garden Stage!
Drakeford & Lin D
Season 1 • Episode 13 • 53m
Drakeford chat to Sharlene-Monique before performing at the Garden Stage, Taylor challenges campers to some fun and games in the expo tent, and Faith and Jen interview Lin D ahead of their Main Stage set.
Sarah Teibo & Martin Smith
Season 1 • Episode 14 • 59m
Interviews Sarah Teibo and Martin Smith, with music from Sarah at Tom's Stage and Martin on the Main Stage.
Dante Bowe, SoulBox, & Jeremy Camp
Season 1 • Episode 15 • 57m
Dante Bowe at Big Church Festival, Faith Child and Jen catch up with SoulBox for a chat and some games, and Jeremy Camp drops in for an interview and performs on the main stage.
Travis Greene & The Abrams
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 56m
Introduction to this year's Big Church Festival 2022. Featuring music and interviews with Travis Greene, the Abrams, and the Kids Cam meet the Cheeky Pandas.
Elle Limebear, Saintz, & Pat Barrett
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 53m
Music from Elle Limebear, Jennifer Kamikazi chats to Sharlene-Monique and sings at Tom's Stage, Saintz drop in for an interview and perform on the Illuminate Stage, and Pat Barrett joins Faith Child and Jennifer in the studio before his appearance on the Main Stage.
Rachel Jane & Lion of Judah
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 51m
Sharlene-Monique catches up with Rachel Jane singing at Tom's Stage, Taylor interviews happy campers, and Lion of Judah chat to Faith and Jen in the studio and perform their set on the Main Stage.
Rend Collective & Dire Pitan
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 48m
Music and interviews including Rend Collective joining Faith and Jen in the studio, Sharlene speaking to Dire Pitan at the Tom's Stage, and Taylor meets Emmanuel at the Illuminate stage.
Casting Crowns & Brian Houston
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 56m
Casting Crowns worship on the mainstage and catch up with Faith Child and Jen to talk about their music. Brian Houston sings on Tom Stage and shares his testimony with Shalene Monique. The kids take a ride on the helter skelter!
The Brilliance & Elle Limebear
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 51m
Interview and performances from The Brilliance at the Garden Stage and Elle Limebear on the Main Stage. Plus Taylor catches up with Galactus Jack.
Tina Boonstra & Dante Bowe
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 56m
Music and interviews with Tina Boonstra on the Illuminate Stage and Dante Bowe on the Main Stage.
Dani Miché, Lecrae, & Travis Greene
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 50m
An interview and performance with Dani Miché at the Tom's Stage, Lecrae drops into the Studio Truck for a chat with Faith and Jen, and more music from Travis Green at the Main Stage. Plus the Kids Cam meet Superbook and some spoken word from Kimba.
Jonathan & Melissa Helser
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 53m
Wonderful worship with Jonathan and Melissa Helser on the mainstage and a great interview with Faith Child and Jen. Taylor also catches up with DJ Shunz and the kids speak to ISingPop!
Limoblaze, Sophia Thakur & Matt Redman
Season 1 • Episode 16 • 57m
The kids sample the amazing festival food! Faith Child and Jen chat with Limoblaze about Afrobeats and faith. We hear spoken word from Sophia Thakur and Matt Redman takes to the mainstage!