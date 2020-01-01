Big Church Festival

Series 2 Seasons 43 Episodes

11 Episodes

Bethel Music

Season 2 Episode 1 1h 25m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Bethel Music at the Big Church Festival

Volney Morgan & New-Ye

Season 2 Episode 2 53m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Volney Morgan & New-Ye at the Big Church Festival

Philippa Hanna

Season 2 Episode 3 45m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Philippa Hanna at the Big Church Festival

Tim and the Glory Boys

Season 2 Episode 4 47m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Tim and the Glory Boys at the Big Church Festival

Lin D

Season 2 Episode 5 51m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Lin D at the Big Church Festival.

Martin Smith

Season 2 Episode 6 51m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Martin Smith at the Big Church Festival and interview Joe L Barnes.

Israel and New Breed

Season 2 Episode 7 55m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Israel and New Breed at the Big Church Festival

Leeland

Season 2 Episode 8 55m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Leeland at the Big Church Festival.

Kings Kaleidoscope

Season 2 Episode 9 57m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Kings Kaleidoscope at the Big Church Festival.

Gable Price and Friends

Season 2 Episode 10 53m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Gable Price and Friends at the Big Church Festival.

LZ7

Season 2 Episode 11 57m

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from LZ7 at the Big Church Festival

32 Episodes

Lin D

Season 1 Episode 5 1h Sun 04 Feb 03:00

Lin D. It's Big, it's Church, and it's done in true festival fashion. Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child are back with highlights from the UK's biggest Christian festival, in the beautiful Sussex countryside.

Casting Crowns, Triple O, Bean Baker, Matt Maher, and the Helsers

Season 1 Episode 12 54m

Main stage performances from Casting Crowns and Jonathan and Melissa Helser. Sharlene-Monique catches us with Bean Baker before his set on the Tom's Stage. Music and chat from Triple O at the Illuminate Stage, and Faith and Jen interview with Matt Maher.

Volney Morgan and Joshua Luke Smith

Season 1 Episode 11 53m

Featuring Volney Morgan on the garden stage, and an interview and main stage performance from Joshua Luke Smith.

Judah Ball & Riley Clemmons & Our Atlantic Roots

Season 1 Episode 10 42m

Faith Child and Jenn hear from Riley Clemmons about her first time at the festival. Sharlene Monique chats with Judah Ball at Tom's Stage and Our Atlantic Roots at the Garden Stage!

Drakeford & Lin D

Season 1 Episode 13 53m

Drakeford chat to Sharlene-Monique before performing at the Garden Stage, Taylor challenges campers to some fun and games in the expo tent, and Faith and Jen interview Lin D ahead of their Main Stage set.

Sarah Teibo & Martin Smith

Season 1 Episode 14 59m

Interviews Sarah Teibo and Martin Smith, with music from Sarah at Tom's Stage and Martin on the Main Stage.

Dante Bowe, SoulBox, & Jeremy Camp

Season 1 Episode 15 57m

Dante Bowe at Big Church Festival, Faith Child and Jen catch up with SoulBox for a chat and some games, and Jeremy Camp drops in for an interview and performs on the main stage.

Travis Greene & The Abrams

Season 1 Episode 1 56m

Introduction to this year's Big Church Festival 2022. Featuring music and interviews with Travis Greene, the Abrams, and the Kids Cam meet the Cheeky Pandas.

Elle Limebear, Saintz, & Pat Barrett

Season 1 Episode 8 53m

Music from Elle Limebear, Jennifer Kamikazi chats to Sharlene-Monique and sings at Tom's Stage, Saintz drop in for an interview and perform on the Illuminate Stage, and Pat Barrett joins Faith Child and Jennifer in the studio before his appearance on the Main Stage.

Rachel Jane & Lion of Judah

Season 1 Episode 9 51m

Sharlene-Monique catches up with Rachel Jane singing at Tom's Stage, Taylor interviews happy campers, and Lion of Judah chat to Faith and Jen in the studio and perform their set on the Main Stage.

Rend Collective & Dire Pitan

Season 1 Episode 2 48m

Music and interviews including Rend Collective joining Faith and Jen in the studio, Sharlene speaking to Dire Pitan at the Tom's Stage, and Taylor meets Emmanuel at the Illuminate stage.

Casting Crowns & Brian Houston

Season 1 Episode 7 56m

Casting Crowns worship on the mainstage and catch up with Faith Child and Jen to talk about their music. Brian Houston sings on Tom Stage and shares his testimony with Shalene Monique. The kids take a ride on the helter skelter!

The Brilliance & Elle Limebear

Season 1 Episode 6 51m

Interview and performances from The Brilliance at the Garden Stage and Elle Limebear on the Main Stage. Plus Taylor catches up with Galactus Jack.

Tina Boonstra & Dante Bowe

Season 1 Episode 5 56m

Music and interviews with Tina Boonstra on the Illuminate Stage and Dante Bowe on the Main Stage.

Dani Miché, Lecrae, & Travis Greene

Season 1 Episode 4 50m

An interview and performance with Dani Miché at the Tom's Stage, Lecrae drops into the Studio Truck for a chat with Faith and Jen, and more music from Travis Green at the Main Stage. Plus the Kids Cam meet Superbook and some spoken word from Kimba.

Jonathan & Melissa Helser

Season 1 Episode 3 53m

Wonderful worship with Jonathan and Melissa Helser on the mainstage and a great interview with Faith Child and Jen. Taylor also catches up with DJ Shunz and the kids speak to ISingPop!

Limoblaze, Sophia Thakur & Matt Redman

Season 1 Episode 16 57m

The kids sample the amazing festival food! Faith Child and Jen chat with Limoblaze about Afrobeats and faith. We hear spoken word from Sophia Thakur and Matt Redman takes to the mainstage!