Forward Thinking

Series 1 Season 18

Boundaries

Season 1 Episode 3 25m

Find it difficult to say 'No'? Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya speak to Penny Jarrett and Lindsay Ip about how boundaries can keep us safe and protect our mental health.

Dating/Singleness

Season 1 Episode 2 26m

Will van der Hart, Dr Chi-Chi Obuayais, Paul Rider and Annabel Clark talk about negotiating singleness and dating in today's online world.

Expectations And Disappointments

Season 1 Episode 1 26m

Will van der Hart, Dr Chi-Chi Obuayais and Henrietta Gyori discuss some of the common challenges that we may face including disappointments and our expectations not always being met in life.

Disagreement and Bullying

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Bullying doesn't stop at school. Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya sit down with Julian Powell and Ben Rowe to discuss the culture of bullying today and how social media is playing a part.

Suicide/Suicidal Thoughts

Season 1 Episode 5 25m

Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya speak to Rachel Newham about the challenging topic of depression and suicide.

Addiction

Season 1 Episode 6 27m

Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya talk to Lauren Windle and Andre Radmall about the spectrum of addiction and the impact it has on our mental health.

Mindfulness

Season 1 Episode 7 26m

Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya speak to Shaun Lambert and Hallie Heeg-Kotrla about how we can come to a calm, still and restful state of mind.

Stress And Anxiety

Season 1 Episode 8 26m

Everyone can experience stress and anxiety. Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya talk to Jamie Dundas and Kate Middleton about recognising our fears and getting help when we begin to feel overwhelmed.

Body Image / Body Beautiful

Season 1 Episode 9 26m

Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya speak with Verity Emma Hill and Toyo Oyediji about our self confidence and how we can learn to value and appreciate our bodies.

Overcoming Barriers And Releasing Potential

Season 1 Episode 10 25m

How do we overcome our disadvantages? Will van der Hart and Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya talk to Jo Rice about positive mindset and how to remove hurdles and obstacles that hinder our success.