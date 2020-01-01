TBN Presents: Yinka Oyekan
Series • 2 Seasons • 8 Episodes
Episodes
Channelling Your Emotions Through Prayer
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 28m
Pastor Yinka starts a new series looking at the incredible power that is released to believers through prayer.
The Transformative Power of Prayer
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 29m
Pastor Yinka continues his series on the impact of prayer and how any believer can understand what prayer can do for them.
Prayer and Fasting
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 29m
Yinka explains what fasting actually does and the transformative impact it can have on the outcomes we face in our lives.
Prayer Opens Up Heaven
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 29m
Pastor Yinka concludes the current series of talks about the power and impact of prayer, looking at how prayer is the doorway into heaven.
Prophetic Proclamation
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Pastor Yinka reminds us that we all have an anointing, but do we understand how to activate it and work in it?
When The Anointing Comes
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 27m
Pastor Yinka continues the series on the anointing. After activating our anointing, what do we do when it comes?
Called To Purpose
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Pastor Yinka looks at how important it is to align yourself with the anointing that God puts upon your life.
Supremely Blessed
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 24m
Pastor Yinka highlights the spiritual attributes that accompany believers who are anointed.