TBN Presents: Stu Glassborow
Series • 1 Season • 5 Episodes
The Cross and 'Who We Are' in Christ
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 26m
Want to change the world? Join Stu Glassborow as he speaks about receiving a revelation of the cross of Jesus Christ.
The Father's Heart
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
How can we identify God as our Father? Stu Glassborow unpacks what God's love looks like for us.
Freedom Encounter
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Ready to encounter the power of God today? Join Stu Glassborow as he encourages us to seek revelation of who God is and inner healing.
Living as a Son of God
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Do we behave like a child of God? Join Stu Glassborow as he explores what it means to live as a true child of God.
Healing the Sick
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 26m
Ready to receive a miracle? Stu Glassborow inspires us to encounter God's power and radiate the Holy Spirit in our lives.