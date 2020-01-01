TBN Presents: Monica Collard

Series 1 Season 4 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

4 Episodes

Default Image
Use Your Words

Season 1 Episode 1 25m

Pastor Monica Collard starts a new series by encouraging us to be in communication with our heavenly father.

Default Image
It's time to get up

Season 1 Episode 2 20m

Pastor Monica looks through several scriptures to encourage us of the importance of keep moving through times of trial and stand firm on God's Word.

Default Image
I will fear no evil

Season 1 Episode 3 24m

Pastor Monica takes a look at one of the most famous psalms: Psalm 23

Default Image
House of Worship

Season 1 Episode 4 25m

Monica encourages us not to limit our house of worship to just an expression on a Sunday.