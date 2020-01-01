TBN Presents: Monica Collard
Series • 1 Season • 4 Episodes
Episodes
Use Your Words
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
Pastor Monica Collard starts a new series by encouraging us to be in communication with our heavenly father.
It's time to get up
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 20m
Pastor Monica looks through several scriptures to encourage us of the importance of keep moving through times of trial and stand firm on God's Word.
I will fear no evil
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 24m
Pastor Monica takes a look at one of the most famous psalms: Psalm 23
House of Worship
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 25m
Monica encourages us not to limit our house of worship to just an expression on a Sunday.