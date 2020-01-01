Fit For Purpose - Vision & Leadership

Series 1 Season 5

Visionary Leadership

Season 1 Episode 1 27m

Rev Yemi is joined by Charles Ajayi-Khiran, Grace Famoriyo, and Seth Pinnock to discuss how we can lead with a clear vision and what advice we can give to leaders who are struggling in this area.

Strategic Relationship & Leveraging

Season 1 Episode 2 25m

Rev Yemi is joined by Grace Famoriyo, Charles Ajayi-Khiran, and Seth Pinnock to discuss how we, as leaders, can navigate from where we are, to where we want to be.

Leading Through Difficult Times

Season 1 Episode 3 27m

Yemi Adedeji speaks with Grace Famoriyo, Charles Ajayi-Khiran, and Seth Pinnock about how we can lead people through difficult times and have hope for times ahead.

Leadership: Cultural Intelligence

Season 1 Episode 4 26m

Yemi Adedeji talks to Grace Famoriyo, Charles Ajayi-Khiran, and Seth Pinnock about relating to people of different cultures and reaching them with God's love.

How to Successfully Lead the Future

Season 1 Episode 5 27m

Yemi Adedeji asks how we can change the way we operate, serve our communities and courageously step forward into the future God has for us.