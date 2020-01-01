Fit For Purpose - Vision & Leadership
Episodes
Visionary Leadership
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 27m
Rev Yemi is joined by Charles Ajayi-Khiran, Grace Famoriyo, and Seth Pinnock to discuss how we can lead with a clear vision and what advice we can give to leaders who are struggling in this area.
Strategic Relationship & Leveraging
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 25m
Rev Yemi is joined by Grace Famoriyo, Charles Ajayi-Khiran, and Seth Pinnock to discuss how we, as leaders, can navigate from where we are, to where we want to be.
Leading Through Difficult Times
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 27m
Yemi Adedeji speaks with Grace Famoriyo, Charles Ajayi-Khiran, and Seth Pinnock about how we can lead people through difficult times and have hope for times ahead.
Leadership: Cultural Intelligence
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 26m
Yemi Adedeji talks to Grace Famoriyo, Charles Ajayi-Khiran, and Seth Pinnock about relating to people of different cultures and reaching them with God's love.
How to Successfully Lead the Future
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 27m
Yemi Adedeji asks how we can change the way we operate, serve our communities and courageously step forward into the future God has for us.