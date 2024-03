Is NO Sex Before Marriage Realistic?

Season 1 • Episode 8 • 26m

Sex. We'll be exploring purity and abstinence before marriage, and whether it's still realistic in today's 'hook-up culture'. The Office for National Statics says that 69% of couples under 30 in the UK are living together but unmarried. It's clear that traditional views on sex and relationships are changing. But does that mean waiting is no longer a viable option?