GMA Easter Celebration

51m

Performing artists include Newsboys, Bethel Music featuring Josh Baldwin & Bethany Wohrle, David Leonard, DOE, Guy Penrod, Jonathan McReynolds, Passion, and Tasha Layton singing some of their best known songs. The show also includes unforgettable moments from Lauren Daigle, Shirley Caesar, Natalie Grant, Jekalyn Carr and Dorinda Clark Cole, reminding us that Christ’s resurrection is to be celebrated not only at Easter, but every day of the year.