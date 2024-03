Declaration 2023: Hope

Season 3 • Episode 5 • 1h 26m

Thank God for the hope we have in Him and the glory to come. The hope for a better future through Him. Lian Jacobs, DJ Haych and Nissy Tee host an evening of prayer, worship and teaching with Sharon Miller, Wayne Brown, Aearon Whyte, Volney Morgan & New-Ye, and Nigel Harris.