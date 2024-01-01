Default Image

Emily Meets Marcia Jones

Episode 336 30m Thu 08 Feb 19:30

Emily Meets Marcia Jones. Get to know the ministers, worshippers and pioneers serving God in the UK today.
Emily Meets Marcia Jones

Thu 08 Feb 19:30 30m

Betty and James hosts Laney Rene

Episode 2199 30m Mon 05 Feb 11:30

Betty and James hosts Laney Rene. Hosted by James and Betty Robison. The daily program features guests who have emerged victorious from difficulties in their lives.
Betty and James hosts Laney Rene

Mon 05 Feb 11:30 30m

Empowered Prayer

Season 2 Episode 49 30m Sun 04 Feb 14:00

Empowered Prayer. Better Together is TBN's first daily original program made by women for women! We discuss faith, family, friends and so much more-no topic is off limits.
Empowered Prayer

Sun 04 Feb 14:00 S2:E49 30m

Impacting Our World.

Episode 5 30m Sun 04 Feb 12:30

Impacting Our World.. Elevating the conversation around discipleship and spiritual formation. This course unpacks the user's strengths and gifts and ultimately helps people grow and develop as disciples of Jesus.
Impacting Our World.

Sun 04 Feb 12:30 30m

The Chosen: UK Premiere

Go behind the scenes with TBN UK as they get to hear from the cast of The Chosen Season 4, from the premiere in London, ahead of its cinematic release on Thursday 1st February
The Chosen: UK Premiere
Takeaways with Kirk Cameron

Series

Kirk Cameron is joined by creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins and Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, President of The Christian Thinkers Society, to talk about Christianity’s answers to life’s tough questions.
Takeaways with Kirk Cameron
Love Always

Series

Love Always shares the ups, the downs, and the keys to lasting love - this new TBN UK series starts on Friday 16th February, or watch now on YouTube
Love Always
Festive Kitchen

Series

Martha Collison, British baker, food columnist and previous GBBO contestant, shows Emily how to make her favourite Christmas bake recipe. We also get to hear Martha’s journey to faith; what Christmas means to her, and how to handle all the baking and preparation around the Christmas season.
Festive Kitchen
Battlefield of the Mind

Season 1 Episode 2 30m Tue 05 Dec 20:30

Daniel Chand speaks to evangelist John Edwards about his story and his incredible journey from addiction to walking with Jesus in an abundance of grace.

Battlefield of the Mind

Tue 05 Dec 20:30 S1:E2 30m

Episode 92

Season 1 Episode 92 1h Thu 09 Nov 20:00

Kirk Cameron is joined by creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins and Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, President of The Christian Thinkers Society, to talk about Christianity’s answers to life’s tough questions.
Episode 92

Thu 09 Nov 20:00 S1:E92 1h

Book By Book

Series

Steve, Paul and Sunhil discuss why did Moses teach the Israelites the Law? and why do we read it today?
Book By Book
Sisterhood

Series

We dive into the controversial topic of cancel culture. Is it fair to cancel someone for a mistake they made in the past? Are there double standards at play? And most importantly, how loud should our voices be when it comes to holding people accountable?

Sisterhood
Big Church Festival

Series

Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Martin Smith at the Big Church Festival and interview Joe L Barnes.
Big Church Festival
TBN UK Weekly

Series

How can we practise internal silence to avoid distractions when listening to God? Larissa and Emily host an all female episode of Weekly as Florence joins them for this discussion.
TBN UK Weekly
TBN Meets

Series

In this compelling interview, Dr. John Kirkby, co-founder of Christians Against Poverty (CAP), introduces the i-61 Movement App, a groundbreaking tool that encourages Christians to step out and share their faith with others.

TBN Meets
Embrace The Journey

Series

Sarah Yardley talks to Becky Murray about tackling loneliness and how we can overcome the crippling impact it can have on our lives.

Embrace The Journey
TBN Sessions

Series

Listen in as Naomi Raine from Maverick City Music performs God Will Work it Out, The Story I'll Tell (Maverick City), One Name (Jesus), and We Agree with Heaven from her new album, Cover the Earth.
TBN Sessions
All In

Series

Matt Parfitt talks with Andrew Cunningham about Green Pastures, based in Southport, who are working with churches to end homelessness.
All In
Pray with the Persecuted Church

Series

Dan and Emma look at the lives of the children of the persecuted church, who often pay a high price for following Jesus. We hear from Helene Fisher, a persecution researcher and analyst from Open Doors, and Bishop Shimun Daniel, a church leader from Iraq as well as nine-year old Eirene from Cambridge who has raised hundreds of pounds to support persecuted Christians.
Pray with the Persecuted Church
The Cost of Living

Series

On this finale, we discuss how as a church to create long term planning for sustainable service -being in it for the long-haul.

The Cost of Living
Revival Ready

Series

Why should we meet with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal have a conversation with Henry and Rachael Ita about journeying in our faith alone or working out our salvation with other believers.
Revival Ready
I Believe with Chlo Glassborow

Series

Discouragement is not your portion. Chlo Glassborow and Steve Tebb close the series with passionate worship, filling our hearts with excitement and anticipation for what God is going to do.

I Believe with Chlo Glassborow
Fit For Purpose - Christian Business and Entrepreneurship

Series

Bishop Wayne Malcolm talks with Anthony Howe and Jeremie Alamazani Isumu about after being successful in business, remembering and be a blessing to society.
Fit For Purpose - Christian Business and Entrepreneurship
In Greater Detail

Series

Join RT Kendall and Dr Michael Youssef as they go in to greater detail about their lives, friendship and ministries.

In Greater Detail
Fit For Purpose - Women With A Calling

Series

Shaneen chats to Tanya Hughes OBE, Lisa Leigh Martin, Ayokunu Oduniyi, about how we can maintain self-care in ministry.
Fit For Purpose - Women With A Calling
Sacred Harmony

Series

Join Simon Lole at the beautiful St Molua’s Church, next door to Stormont Castle in the wonderful city of Belfast, Ireland. Our advent special features stunning hymns celebrating the coming of Christ. Enjoy readings focused on John the Baptist, Jesus, and the Tree of Jesse.

Sacred Harmony
Mercy Ships

Series

Christmas Carols and heart-warming stories from TBNUK favourites: Mercy Ships. Join us for an inspiring episode, with incredible worship artists from across the UK.
Mercy Ships
Fit For Purpose - Matters of the Church and Life

Series

Sandra Godley sits down with Angela Gordon, Natassia Brown and Paula Powell to discuss how the church can be a place we can look after our physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Fit For Purpose - Matters of the Church and Life
Melanated Stories

Series

Featuring extended footage of Sharlene-Monique speaking to radio broadcaster Nikki Tapper, multi award-winning artist Rachel Kerr, rapper Faith Child and film maker Shabazz L Graham.
Melanated Stories
Fit For Purpose - Vision & Leadership

Series

Yemi Adedeji asks how we can change the way we operate, serve our communities and courageously step forward into the future God has for us.

Fit For Purpose - Vision & Leadership
Fit For Purpose - Mental Health & Faith

Series

Lavanya chats with the panel, tackling the problems that teenager's face today and how parents and teachers can pray, support and help them.

Fit For Purpose - Mental Health & Faith
Fit For Purpose - Church and Accessibility

Series

Paul and Becky Harcourt speak to Krish Kandiah about how we can reach refugees and strangers that we meet, with the love of Christ.

Fit For Purpose - Church and Accessibility
Fit For Purpose - Youth & Crime

Series

Ben is joined by Dr Selina Stone, Jason Shields, and Carlene Firmin to discuss the rise in youth violence and the theological basis for the church's response.
Fit For Purpose - Youth & Crime
Fit For Purpose - Mentoring & Leadership

Series

Celia is joined by pastor Crisha Raj, apostle Israel Isiavwe, and Marcia Dixon MBE to discuss the control in mentoring so that it can be a healthy two-way relationship.
Fit For Purpose - Mentoring & Leadership
The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett

Series

Cynthia concludes her series of discussions with Benji Nolot where they discuss the impact of pornography.
The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett
Got Questions

Series

Dan and Azande are joined by expert guests and members of Gen Z for an honest conversation on the topic of social media and evangelism.
Got Questions
Just Leadership

Series

Justin and Simon are joined by Tarn Bright to look at how the characteristics and the actions of just leaders are reflected in public life and what the impact of pursuing justice should have upon society more broadly.
Just Leadership
Christians Against Poverty - Power of the Church

Series

God has called us all to share the Gospel and help those in material need. Christians Against Poverty shares the inspiring future they are working towards that will see thousands freed from material and spiritual poverty.
Christians Against Poverty - Power of the Church
Bouncing Forwards

Series

Patrick Regan is joined by Akousa Arkhurst, founder and director of Ashanti Akim Community Organisation, for an honest conversation about Resilience, Vision and Purpose.

Bouncing Forwards
State of Faith Praise Specials

Series

Discover how the Gospel travelled to South Africa; and how God is at work in this region today.
State of Faith Praise Specials
Praise: God In The Midst

Series

Seth Pinnock unpacks biblical principles surrounding leadership with Pastor Agu Irukwu from Jesus House UK, and has an in-depth discussion on leadership with Charlie Blythe from A21, Justin Humphreys from Thirtyone:eight and Olivia Amartey from Elim Pentecostal Churches. Equippers Church lead us in worship.
Praise: God In The Midst
Living a Transformed Life

Series

What does it mean to be a prisoner of Christ Jesus? Kate Nicholas takes a deeper look at the way Paul describes his identity as a servant of God.

Living a Transformed Life
Into All the World

Series

Matthew and Becky share about how you can share the Gospel even if you are a pizza delivery driver! Ruth Jackson, a producer and youth specialist, shares her passion for bringing the hope of Jesus to young people.

Into All the World
A TBN UK Christmas

Series

Faith Child chats to president and founder of the Rehoboth Foundation, Reverend Celia Apeagyei-Collins, about Christmas shopping, food and festivities, all while decorating a beautiful gingerbread house.
A TBN UK Christmas
In Conversation With

Series

Stu Glassborow interviews Tomi Arayomi and Bill and Lynne Themelaras, as they talk about race, justice and prejudice.
In Conversation With
Holding Onto Hope In Relationships

Series

Rob Wall opens up about the loss of his best friend at a young age and looks at how death can bring fresh perspective on life.

Holding Onto Hope In Relationships
At Home with God

Series

Want some tips on how to navigate the digital world we live in? Ian Henderson, founder of Naked Truth Project, speaks to Olly and Helen about helping our children use the internet wisely and safely.

At Home with God
Workplace Church

Series

Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
Workplace Church
Forward Thinking

Series

Will van der Hart, Dr Chi-Chi Obuayais, Paul Rider and Annabel Clark talk about negotiating singleness and dating in today's online world.

Forward Thinking
Embracing the Challenge

Series

What is our Heavenly Father really like? Gabriel Chan takes a deeper look at the parable of the Prodigal Son and the role of the father in the story.

Embracing the Challenge
Staying Power

Series

Pastor Sophia Barrett is joined by Julie Keir who shares her journey of breakthrough after experiencing shame, blaming herself for family problems.

Staying Power
Game Changers

Series

Ready to stand up and be counted? Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Daniel was determined to live out and develop his faith, despite persecution.

Game Changers
Kings and Priests

Series

Bob Gass hears from Andy Corley.

Kings and Priests
When Faith Gets Shaken

Series

Patrick Regan sits down with Hannah Bourazza as they talk about how to keep faith through losing her son at such a young age.

When Faith Gets Shaken
Canon Andrew White

Series

Join Canon Andrew White as he introduces the series taking us on a journey, reflecting on the miracles, signs and wonders he experienced in Baghdad and beyond.

Canon Andrew White
Essential Christian: Leading Edge

Series

During Spring Harvest, Sim Dendy, the senior leader of Freedom Church, Romsey caught up with Cris Rogers, to hear how we can be a healthy disciple ourselves before we go and make disciples.

Essential Christian: Leading Edge
Soul Tears

Series

Conversations from the Heart. Sally Philips shares her journey through miscarriage with global grief expert Zoe Clark-Coates. Be inspired as we hear how her faith helped her through the pain.
Soul Tears
Conversations with Christy Wimber

Series

How can we remove the stigma of mental ill health? Christy Wimber talks to Katherine Welby Roberts about living with depression.
Conversations with Christy Wimber
Healthy Life

Series

How can we balance our spiritual health as well as our physical health? Steve, Esther and Ian Christensen discuss how health is more than what we see on the outside and how to prepare ourselves for a healthy life.
Healthy Life
Honesty Over Silence

Series

Patrick Regan OBE interviews Dez Brown who opens up about his incredible journey from crime to Christ and living out his new found faith, while in prison.

Honesty Over Silence
Acoustic Sessions

Series

Elle Limebear shares her story about hearing God's call on her life to be a worship leader and sing for Him. We also get the chance to hear her music on the rooftop of the London studios.

Acoustic Sessions
Take the Lead

Series

Celia Apeagyei reads from the book of Kings, teaching from the example of the prophet Elijah mentoring Elisha, so he could carry on God's plan for the next generation.
Take the Lead
Gospel Heritage Special

Series

Join music producer Nicky Brown, choir director and Grammy award-winning artist Donald Lawrence, as they chat about the heritage of gospel music.
Gospel Heritage Special
Praise

Series

Matt and Laurie crouch host Bethel Music's Brian and Jenn Johnson from Los Angeles, CA.
Praise