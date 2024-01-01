Emily Meets Marcia Jones
Episode
336
•
30m
•
Thu 08 Feb
•
19:30
Emily Meets Marcia Jones. Get to know the ministers, worshippers and pioneers serving God in the UK today.
Thu 08 Feb • 19:30
•
30m
Betty and James hosts Laney Rene
Episode
2199
•
30m
•
Mon 05 Feb
•
11:30
Betty and James hosts Laney Rene. Hosted by James and Betty Robison. The daily program features guests who have emerged victorious from difficulties in their lives.
Mon 05 Feb • 11:30
•
30m
Empowered Prayer
Season
2
•
Episode
49
•
30m
•
Sun 04 Feb
•
14:00
Empowered Prayer. Better Together is TBN's first daily original program made by women for women! We discuss faith, family, friends and so much more-no topic is off limits.
Sun 04 Feb • 14:00
• S2:E49
•
30m
Impacting Our World.
Episode
5
•
30m
•
Sun 04 Feb
•
12:30
Impacting Our World.. Elevating the conversation around discipleship and spiritual formation. This course unpacks the user's strengths and gifts and ultimately helps people grow and develop as disciples of Jesus.
Sun 04 Feb • 12:30
•
30m
The Chosen: UK Premiere
Go behind the scenes with TBN UK as they get to hear from the cast of The Chosen Season 4, from the premiere in London, ahead of its cinematic release on Thursday 1st February
Takeaways with Kirk Cameron
Series
Kirk Cameron is joined by creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins and Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, President of The Christian Thinkers Society, to talk about Christianity’s answers to life’s tough questions.
Love Always
Love Always shares the ups, the downs, and the keys to lasting love - this new TBN UK series starts on Friday 16th February, or watch now on YouTube
Festive Kitchen
Martha Collison, British baker, food columnist and previous GBBO contestant, shows Emily how to make her favourite Christmas bake recipe. We also get to hear Martha’s journey to faith; what Christmas means to her, and how to handle all the baking and preparation around the Christmas season.
Battlefield of the Mind
Season
1
•
Episode
2
•
30m
•
Tue 05 Dec
•
20:30
Daniel Chand speaks to evangelist John Edwards about his story and his incredible journey from addiction to walking with Jesus in an abundance of grace.
Tue 05 Dec • 20:30
• S1:E2
•
30m
Episode 92
Season
1
•
Episode
92
•
1h
•
Thu 09 Nov
•
20:00
Thu 09 Nov • 20:00
• S1:E92
•
1h
Book By Book
Steve, Paul and Sunhil discuss why did Moses teach the Israelites the Law? and why do we read it today?
Sisterhood
We dive into the controversial topic of cancel culture. Is it fair to cancel someone for a mistake they made in the past? Are there double standards at play? And most importantly, how loud should our voices be when it comes to holding people accountable?
Big Church Festival
Jennifer Lee Moon and Faith Child present highlights from Martin Smith at the Big Church Festival and interview Joe L Barnes.
TBN UK Weekly
How can we practise internal silence to avoid distractions when listening to God? Larissa and Emily host an all female episode of Weekly as Florence joins them for this discussion.
TBN Meets
In this compelling interview, Dr. John Kirkby, co-founder of Christians Against Poverty (CAP), introduces the i-61 Movement App, a groundbreaking tool that encourages Christians to step out and share their faith with others.
Embrace The Journey
Sarah Yardley talks to Becky Murray about tackling loneliness and how we can overcome the crippling impact it can have on our lives.
TBN Sessions
Listen in as Naomi Raine from Maverick City Music performs God Will Work it Out, The Story I'll Tell (Maverick City), One Name (Jesus), and We Agree with Heaven from her new album, Cover the Earth.
All In
Matt Parfitt talks with Andrew Cunningham about Green Pastures, based in Southport, who are working with churches to end homelessness.
Pray with the Persecuted Church
Dan and Emma look at the lives of the children of the persecuted church, who often pay a high price for following Jesus. We hear from Helene Fisher, a persecution researcher and analyst from Open Doors, and Bishop Shimun Daniel, a church leader from Iraq as well as nine-year old Eirene from Cambridge who has raised hundreds of pounds to support persecuted Christians.
The Cost of Living
On this finale, we discuss how as a church to create long term planning for sustainable service -being in it for the long-haul.
Revival Ready
Why should we meet with other Christians? Steve and Esther Uppal have a conversation with Henry and Rachael Ita about journeying in our faith alone or working out our salvation with other believers.
I Believe with Chlo Glassborow
Discouragement is not your portion. Chlo Glassborow and Steve Tebb close the series with passionate worship, filling our hearts with excitement and anticipation for what God is going to do.
Fit For Purpose - Christian Business and Entrepreneurship
Bishop Wayne Malcolm talks with Anthony Howe and Jeremie Alamazani Isumu about after being successful in business, remembering and be a blessing to society.
In Greater Detail
Join RT Kendall and Dr Michael Youssef as they go in to greater detail about their lives, friendship and ministries.
Fit For Purpose - Women With A Calling
Shaneen chats to Tanya Hughes OBE, Lisa Leigh Martin, Ayokunu Oduniyi, about how we can maintain self-care in ministry.
Sacred Harmony
Join Simon Lole at the beautiful St Molua’s Church, next door to Stormont Castle in the wonderful city of Belfast, Ireland. Our advent special features stunning hymns celebrating the coming of Christ. Enjoy readings focused on John the Baptist, Jesus, and the Tree of Jesse.
Mercy Ships
Christmas Carols and heart-warming stories from TBNUK favourites: Mercy Ships. Join us for an inspiring episode, with incredible worship artists from across the UK.
Fit For Purpose - Matters of the Church and Life
Sandra Godley sits down with Angela Gordon, Natassia Brown and Paula Powell to discuss how the church can be a place we can look after our physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Melanated Stories
Featuring extended footage of Sharlene-Monique speaking to radio broadcaster Nikki Tapper, multi award-winning artist Rachel Kerr, rapper Faith Child and film maker Shabazz L Graham.
Fit For Purpose - Vision & Leadership
Yemi Adedeji asks how we can change the way we operate, serve our communities and courageously step forward into the future God has for us.
Fit For Purpose - Mental Health & Faith
Lavanya chats with the panel, tackling the problems that teenager's face today and how parents and teachers can pray, support and help them.
Fit For Purpose - Church and Accessibility
Paul and Becky Harcourt speak to Krish Kandiah about how we can reach refugees and strangers that we meet, with the love of Christ.
Fit For Purpose - Youth & Crime
Ben is joined by Dr Selina Stone, Jason Shields, and Carlene Firmin to discuss the rise in youth violence and the theological basis for the church's response.
Fit For Purpose - Mentoring & Leadership
Celia is joined by pastor Crisha Raj, apostle Israel Isiavwe, and Marcia Dixon MBE to discuss the control in mentoring so that it can be a healthy two-way relationship.
The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett
Cynthia concludes her series of discussions with Benji Nolot where they discuss the impact of pornography.
Got Questions
Dan and Azande are joined by expert guests and members of Gen Z for an honest conversation on the topic of social media and evangelism.
Just Leadership
Justin and Simon are joined by Tarn Bright to look at how the characteristics and the actions of just leaders are reflected in public life and what the impact of pursuing justice should have upon society more broadly.
Christians Against Poverty - Power of the Church
God has called us all to share the Gospel and help those in material need. Christians Against Poverty shares the inspiring future they are working towards that will see thousands freed from material and spiritual poverty.
Bouncing Forwards
Patrick Regan is joined by Akousa Arkhurst, founder and director of Ashanti Akim Community Organisation, for an honest conversation about Resilience, Vision and Purpose.
State of Faith Praise Specials
Discover how the Gospel travelled to South Africa; and how God is at work in this region today.
Praise: God In The Midst
Seth Pinnock unpacks biblical principles surrounding leadership with Pastor Agu Irukwu from Jesus House UK, and has an in-depth discussion on leadership with Charlie Blythe from A21, Justin Humphreys from Thirtyone:eight and Olivia Amartey from Elim Pentecostal Churches. Equippers Church lead us in worship.
Living a Transformed Life
What does it mean to be a prisoner of Christ Jesus? Kate Nicholas takes a deeper look at the way Paul describes his identity as a servant of God.
Into All the World
Matthew and Becky share about how you can share the Gospel even if you are a pizza delivery driver! Ruth Jackson, a producer and youth specialist, shares her passion for bringing the hope of Jesus to young people.
A TBN UK Christmas
Faith Child chats to president and founder of the Rehoboth Foundation, Reverend Celia Apeagyei-Collins, about Christmas shopping, food and festivities, all while decorating a beautiful gingerbread house.
In Conversation With
Stu Glassborow interviews Tomi Arayomi and Bill and Lynne Themelaras, as they talk about race, justice and prejudice.
Holding Onto Hope In Relationships
Rob Wall opens up about the loss of his best friend at a young age and looks at how death can bring fresh perspective on life.
At Home with God
Want some tips on how to navigate the digital world we live in? Ian Henderson, founder of Naked Truth Project, speaks to Olly and Helen about helping our children use the internet wisely and safely.
Workplace Church
Richard Fleming is joined by guest Keith Tripp, leader of the Global Business Roundtable UK Foundation
Forward Thinking
Will van der Hart, Dr Chi-Chi Obuayais, Paul Rider and Annabel Clark talk about negotiating singleness and dating in today's online world.
Embracing the Challenge
What is our Heavenly Father really like? Gabriel Chan takes a deeper look at the parable of the Prodigal Son and the role of the father in the story.
Staying Power
Pastor Sophia Barrett is joined by Julie Keir who shares her journey of breakthrough after experiencing shame, blaming herself for family problems.
Game Changers
Ready to stand up and be counted? Gavin and Anne Calver look at how Daniel was determined to live out and develop his faith, despite persecution.
Kings and Priests
Bob Gass hears from Andy Corley.
When Faith Gets Shaken
Patrick Regan sits down with Hannah Bourazza as they talk about how to keep faith through losing her son at such a young age.
Canon Andrew White
Join Canon Andrew White as he introduces the series taking us on a journey, reflecting on the miracles, signs and wonders he experienced in Baghdad and beyond.
Essential Christian: Leading Edge
During Spring Harvest, Sim Dendy, the senior leader of Freedom Church, Romsey caught up with Cris Rogers, to hear how we can be a healthy disciple ourselves before we go and make disciples.
Soul Tears
Conversations from the Heart. Sally Philips shares her journey through miscarriage with global grief expert Zoe Clark-Coates. Be inspired as we hear how her faith helped her through the pain.
Conversations with Christy Wimber
How can we remove the stigma of mental ill health? Christy Wimber talks to Katherine Welby Roberts about living with depression.
Healthy Life
How can we balance our spiritual health as well as our physical health? Steve, Esther and Ian Christensen discuss how health is more than what we see on the outside and how to prepare ourselves for a healthy life.
Honesty Over Silence
Patrick Regan OBE interviews Dez Brown who opens up about his incredible journey from crime to Christ and living out his new found faith, while in prison.
Acoustic Sessions
Elle Limebear shares her story about hearing God's call on her life to be a worship leader and sing for Him. We also get the chance to hear her music on the rooftop of the London studios.
Take the Lead
Celia Apeagyei reads from the book of Kings, teaching from the example of the prophet Elijah mentoring Elisha, so he could carry on God's plan for the next generation.
Gospel Heritage Special
Join music producer Nicky Brown, choir director and Grammy award-winning artist Donald Lawrence, as they chat about the heritage of gospel music.
Praise
Matt and Laurie crouch host Bethel Music's Brian and Jenn Johnson from Los Angeles, CA.