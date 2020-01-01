Series
Acoustic Sessions
A chance to sit down with up and coming artists, hear their story, listen to their songs, and get to know the person behind the music. A real and intimate setting with the backdrop of London.
All In
Are you all in? Matt Parfitt ventures out into different cities across the UK to explore the Christ in Christian business, in the marketplace, and hear their testimonies on why they went All In with Jesus.
A Moment With Kika
Kika Ashanike encourages you to not be the person who just wants to see results and manifestations but to enjoy God in the moments that seem slow.
Africa, Christianity and the Bible
Tracing Africa's history through the framework of the Bible. Helping you discover the original Africans, their relationships with Ancient Greece, Israel and beyond through to the New Testament.
Advent - The Coming King
The Coming King. Be encouraged by daily messages of hope as we celebrate The Coming King this Advent. Join some of your favourite TBN UK to discover the transforming power of Jesus.
A Celtic Christmas
Filmed in Glasgow, Celtic Worship lead an intimate session of traditional carols with a Scottish lilt and Christmas readings from scripture in this special 4-part series.
A TBN UK Christmas
They might be great pastors, but are they Christmas disasters?! Some familiar TBN UK faces let us take them way out of their comfort zone. We get to know the people behind the ministries, sharing the challenges and God-moments of 2020 as we celebrate Christmas together.
2 Minute Twist
Twist has fun asking questions about God & Church, it’s perfect to help children talk about faith. Created and voiced by Paul Willmott.
15 Ways to Live Longer and Healthier
In this 15-part series, Joel Osteen encourages you to discover greater success, develop stronger relationships, tame stress, and find real happiness.
Adventures With God
An exciting new chapter in Darren Wilson's journey, as he wrestles with big, often controversial questions and is sure to please anyone with even a passing interest in God or faith.