TBN Presents: Andy Elmes
Series • 2 Seasons • 11 Episodes
Episodes
6 Episodes
Having A Correct Identity
Season 2 • Episode 1 • 23m
Pastor Andy Elmes starts a new series looking at good foundations of truth in the life of a believer.
Being a Kingdom-Minded People
Season 2 • Episode 2 • 23m
Pastor Andy looks at another keystone truth in the heart of a believer: how we can be Kingdom-conscious
The Starting Point of a Believer
Season 2 • Episode 3 • 24m
Pastor Andy looks at the key concept of what is the starting block for our race in life?
Oneness With God
Season 2 • Episode 4 • 24m
Andy Elmes teaches on the oneness we can know with God in our relationship with Him.
Effective Prayer Lives
Season 2 • Episode 5 • 24m
Pastor Andy looks at how we can have a healthy prayer lilfe.
Called to Multiply
Season 2 • Episode 6 • 25m
Andy concludes the current series on good foundations by focusing on God's plan for multiplication.
5 Episodes
The Importance Of Good Foundations
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 25m
Pastor Andy Elmes introduces a new 5-part series considering the importance of good foundations in our lives, and the biblical truths for us to build upon.
Building On What God Has Made New
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 26m
Pastor Andy continues the series on good foundations by looking at how we build our lives on the truths of God's word.
Saved By Grace
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 26m
Pastor Andy looks at another keystone truth that we need to keep as a bedrock in our lives: a person is saved by grace alone.
Justifield by Faith
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 27m
Andy Elmes continues the series on keystone truths that should be strong in our belief system: a person is justified - made right in the sight of God by God - through faith alone.
Connecting with God through Faith
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 29m
Andy concludes the series on good foundations by looking at how the keystone of faith.