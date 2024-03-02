Stirring The Waters of Revival
Series • 1 Season • 11 Episodes
March 2nd, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 10 • 1h 30m • Tue 27 Feb • 19:30
Episode 10. Daniel Chand encourages viewers with testimonies a powerful word on revival. Lyanna and Tanya lead us in a time of worship.
February 24th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 1h 58m • Sat 24 Feb • 20:00
Episode 9. Machelle and Jerome Joseph share encouragements and speak prophetically over our viewers. Lyanna and Tanya lead worship.
February 24th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 9 • 1h 30m • Tue 20 Feb • 19:30
Episode 9. Machelle and Jerome Joseph share encouragements and speak prophetically over our viewers. Lyanna and Tanya lead worship.
February 17th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 1h 59m • Sat 17 Feb • 20:00
Episode 8. Gery Malanda prays for deliverance for this nation and Lyanna and Tania lead us in worship.
February 10th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 1h 58m • Sat 10 Feb • 20:00
Machelle and Jerome Joseph pray prophetically for revival across this nation and Lyanna leads us in worship.
January 20th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 2h • Sat 20 Jan • 20:00
Episode 6. Gery Malanda takes time to speak and pray for revival for us throughout this live stream. Lyanna leads us in worship.
January 13th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 2h • Sat 13 Jan • 20:00
Episode 5. Join Machelle and Jerome Joseph, in the TBN UK studios for a live streaming special and experience a time of worship and prayer for revival across this nation.
January 6th, 2024
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 2h • Sat 06 Jan • 20:00
Episode 4. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and powerful prayers for healing.
December 16th, 2023
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 1h 58m • Sat 16 Dec • 20:00
Episode 3. Join Machelle and Jerome Joseph, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, words of knowledge and prayer.
December 9th 2023
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 1h 54m • Sat 09 Dec • 20:00
Episode 2. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.
December 2nd 2023
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 1h 58m • Sat 02 Dec • 20:00
Episode 1. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.