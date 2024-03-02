Stirring The Waters of Revival

Series 1 Season 11 Episodes

March 2nd, 2024

Season 1 Episode 10 1h 30m Tue 27 Feb 19:30

Episode 10. Daniel Chand encourages viewers with testimonies a powerful word on revival. Lyanna and Tanya lead us in a time of worship.

February 24th, 2024

Season 1 Episode 9 1h 58m Sat 24 Feb 20:00

Episode 9. Machelle and Jerome Joseph share encouragements and speak prophetically over our viewers. Lyanna and Tanya lead worship.

February 24th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

Season 1 Episode 8 1h 59m Sat 17 Feb 20:00

Episode 8. Gery Malanda prays for deliverance for this nation and Lyanna and Tania lead us in worship.

February 10th, 2024

Season 1 Episode 7 1h 58m Sat 10 Feb 20:00

Machelle and Jerome Joseph pray prophetically for revival across this nation and Lyanna leads us in worship.

January 20th, 2024

Season 1 Episode 6 2h Sat 20 Jan 20:00

Episode 6. Gery Malanda takes time to speak and pray for revival for us throughout this live stream. Lyanna leads us in worship.

January 13th, 2024

Season 1 Episode 5 2h Sat 13 Jan 20:00

Episode 5. Join Machelle and Jerome Joseph, in the TBN UK studios for a live streaming special and experience a time of worship and prayer for revival across this nation.

January 6th, 2024

Season 1 Episode 4 2h Sat 06 Jan 20:00

Episode 4. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and powerful prayers for healing.

December 16th, 2023

Season 1 Episode 3 1h 58m Sat 16 Dec 20:00

Episode 3. Join Machelle and Jerome Joseph, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, words of knowledge and prayer.

December 9th 2023

Season 1 Episode 2 1h 54m Sat 09 Dec 20:00

Episode 2. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.

December 2nd 2023

Season 1 Episode 1 1h 58m Sat 02 Dec 20:00

Episode 1. Join Gery Malanda, TBN UK and others, for a live streaming special on the meaning of revival, and what they believe the Lord is doing in our time today.