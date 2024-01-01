Mega Mix
Series
•
1
Season
•
39
Episodes
Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Hillsong Kids
Series
•
1
Season
•
43
Episodes
Join the Hillsong UK Kids Team for Bible stories, prayer, fun games, songs and crafts all designed to help children build a foundation of faith.
Jovis Bon-Hovis
Series
•
1
Season
•
18
Episodes
A fun, vibrant and exciting show full of comedy, drama and colour. Created to encourage young children to engage with God in a way that they can understand and is relevant to their young lives.
Newday
Series
•
1
Season
•
5
Episodes
Attend the biggest Christian youth festival in the UK, as Newday returns to Norfolk Showground! Explore the venues, get top tips from seminar hosts, worship together, and hear great preaches from UK Bible teachers and youth leaders.
2 Minute Twist
Series
•
1
Season
•
22
Episodes
Twist has fun asking questions about God & Church, it’s perfect to help children talk about faith. Created and voiced by Paul Willmott.