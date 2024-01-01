Family

Default Image

Mega Mix

Series 1 Season 39 Episodes

Rachel and Alex are ready for some mega fun! Dance, sing, learn and play with today's Mega Mix
Mega Mix
Default Image

Hillsong Kids

Series 1 Season 43 Episodes

Join the Hillsong UK Kids Team for Bible stories, prayer, fun games, songs and crafts all designed to help children build a foundation of faith.
Hillsong Kids
Default Image

Jovis Bon-Hovis

Series 1 Season 18 Episodes

A fun, vibrant and exciting show full of comedy, drama and colour. Created to encourage young children to engage with God in a way that they can understand and is relevant to their young lives.
Jovis Bon-Hovis
Default Image

Newday

Series 1 Season 5 Episodes

Attend the biggest Christian youth festival in the UK, as Newday returns to Norfolk Showground! Explore the venues, get top tips from seminar hosts, worship together, and hear great preaches from UK Bible teachers and youth leaders.

Newday
Default Image

2 Minute Twist

Series 1 Season 22 Episodes

Twist has fun asking questions about God & Church, it’s perfect to help children talk about faith. Created and voiced by Paul Willmott.
2 Minute Twist