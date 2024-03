Big Church Festival Special

Season 1 • Episode 12 • 23m • Sun 28 May • 20:30

Graham and Emily bring you exclusive behind-the-scenes access at this year's Big Church Festival as they interview the TBN UK team around the festival site and preview what viewers can look forward to seeing in the new Big Church episodes. Larissa brings the weekly update from out in the field and Faith Child shares an encouragement on running back to God.