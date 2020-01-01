TBN Presents: Andrew Cannon

Series 1 Season 8 Episodes

Read More Read Less

Donate

Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.

Default Image

8 Episodes

Default Image
Evangelism Through Your Testimony

Season 1 Episode 1 21m

The world needs to hear our testimony! Andrew Cannon challenges us to always be ready to speak about Jesus.

Default Image
Jesus Wants Your Platform

Season 1 Episode 2 22m

Are we willing to give Jesus space to move wherever we are? Andrew Cannon speaks from the passage where Jesus took Peter's boat to use as a platform to preach from.

Default Image
Thermostat or Thermometer

Season 1 Episode 3 23m

How do we see ourselves as believers? Andrew Canon explores how, as followers of Jesus, we can change the atmosphere and influence our surroundings.

Default Image
It's a Different Kind of Power

Season 1 Episode 4 23m

Nothing can compare to the power of God. Andrew Cannon invites us to be expectant of God to move in our lives.

Default Image
One Master Not Two

Season 1 Episode 5 23m

Jesus emphasizes the fact that we do not need to worry. Andrew Cannon shares how we can trust God wholly, and cast our burdens upon Him.

Default Image
Dare to Share

Season 1 Episode 6 24m

Are we brave enough to tell people about Jesus? Andrew Cannon reminds us that there are plenty of people ready to receive Christ.

Default Image
Push Through for Your Breakthrough

Season 1 Episode 7 22m

We all need faith, hope and courage. Andrew Cannon looks at the incredible story of the woman healed from the issue of blood.

Default Image
Elevator Altar Call

Season 1 Episode 8 21m

How can we make the most of every opportunity God gives us? Andrew Cannon equips us with tips and tactics to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and our testimony effectively.