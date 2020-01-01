TBN Presents: Andrew Cannon
Series • 1 Season • 8 Episodes
Read More Read Less
Did you know it costs TBN UK over £15 per minute to keep the channel running? Support TBN by Donating Monthly or One Off.
Episodes
Related
8 Episodes
Evangelism Through Your Testimony
Season 1 • Episode 1 • 21m
The world needs to hear our testimony! Andrew Cannon challenges us to always be ready to speak about Jesus.
Jesus Wants Your Platform
Season 1 • Episode 2 • 22m
Are we willing to give Jesus space to move wherever we are? Andrew Cannon speaks from the passage where Jesus took Peter's boat to use as a platform to preach from.
Thermostat or Thermometer
Season 1 • Episode 3 • 23m
How do we see ourselves as believers? Andrew Canon explores how, as followers of Jesus, we can change the atmosphere and influence our surroundings.
It's a Different Kind of Power
Season 1 • Episode 4 • 23m
Nothing can compare to the power of God. Andrew Cannon invites us to be expectant of God to move in our lives.
One Master Not Two
Season 1 • Episode 5 • 23m
Jesus emphasizes the fact that we do not need to worry. Andrew Cannon shares how we can trust God wholly, and cast our burdens upon Him.
Dare to Share
Season 1 • Episode 6 • 24m
Are we brave enough to tell people about Jesus? Andrew Cannon reminds us that there are plenty of people ready to receive Christ.
Push Through for Your Breakthrough
Season 1 • Episode 7 • 22m
We all need faith, hope and courage. Andrew Cannon looks at the incredible story of the woman healed from the issue of blood.
Elevator Altar Call
Season 1 • Episode 8 • 21m
How can we make the most of every opportunity God gives us? Andrew Cannon equips us with tips and tactics to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and our testimony effectively.